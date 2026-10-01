Moneyview shares make stellar debut, list at 63% premium on BSE

Moneyview shares made a stellar debut on exchanges on Thursday, ahead of the grey market premium.

Moneyview opened at ₹55.61 per share on BSE, 63.56 per cent higher than IPO price and on NSE the shares opened 61.76 per cent higher at ₹55

Ahead of the debut, In the grey market, the latest recorded grey market premium (GMP) was ₹14, indicating an indicative listing price of around ₹14 against the upper issue price of ₹34. This represents a premium of around 42.94 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band.

The offer received bids for 2,289.51 crore shares as against 23.25 crore shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 227.45 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 115.41 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 19.57 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Moneyview was subscribed 98.46 times

Moneyview IPO Details

Moneyview IPO is a book built issue of ₹1,091.68 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to ₹750 crores and offer for sale of 10.05 crore shares aggregating to ₹341.68 crores.

The bidding for the Moneyview IPO opened on September 24, 2026, and will close on September 28, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on September 29, 2026.

The IPO has a price band of ₹32 to ₹34 per share. The lot size for an application is 441 shares, meaning retail investors need to invest a minimum of ₹14,994 for one lot, based on the upper end of the price band.

The company's board on 23 September 2026 finalised the allocation of 96,324,729 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹34 per share. Of the total anchor allocation, 69,632,136 equity shares, representing 72.29 per cent of the total allocation, were allotted to seven domestic mutual funds through 14 schemes.