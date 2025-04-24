Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Supreme Petrochem shares climb 5% on Q4FY25 results, dividend news; details

Supreme Petrochem shares climb 5% on Q4FY25 results, dividend news; details

The movement in the company's share price came on the back of the company's announcement of its quarterly earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25)

share market, trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Supreme Petrochem share price: Shares of the petrochemicals company Supreme Petrochem climbed 4.92 per cent to ₹ 663.25 per share during intra-day trading on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The movement in the company's share price came on the back of the company's announcement of its quarterly earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). Along with its results, the company also announced a dividend reward for its shareholders.
 

Supreme Petrochem Q4FY25 results

The petrochemicals company reported a decline of 18.71 per cent year-on-year in its profit after tax (PAT), at ₹106.9 crore, compared to ₹131.5 crore reported during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the PAT has jumped 49.72 per cent on a sequential basis, from ₹71.35 crore reported in Q3FY25.
 
 
During the quarter under review, Supreme Petrochem's revenue from operations stood at ₹1,539 crore, down 1.52 per cent compared to ₹1,563 crore reported in Q4FY24. The revenue, however, jumped 9.51 per cent on a sequential basis from ₹1,405 crore in Q3FY25. 
 
Supreme Petrochem's Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during Q4FY25 slipped 15.90 per cent to ₹163.4 crore from ₹194.3 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY24. However, the Ebita jumped 40.02 per cent on a sequential basis from ₹116.7 crore in Q3FY25.  Follow Stock Market Live Updates Today Here
 

Supreme Petrochem dividend 2025

Supreme Petrochem, in an exchange filing, has also announced that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹7.50 (Rupees Seven and Paise Fifty Only) per equity share for FY25. This, however, remains subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Also Read

Nestle

Nestle India Q4FY25 results: Profit drops 6.5% to ₹873 crore, sales up 3.7%

cement, cement sector

Cement shares rally up to 5%, UltraTech, JK hit record highs; here's why

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL, Airtel ICICI Bk drag Sensex 290 pts to 79,830; small, midcaps muted

GreenLine

GreenLine, Bekaert partner to drive sustainable logistics with LNG trucks

OPPO A5 Pro 5G

OPPO A5 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Check price and specs

 
"The shareholders of the company who hold shares as of the close of business hours on Friday, July 4, 2025, will be eligible to receive the final dividend," the company said in its exchange filing.
 

About Supreme Petrochem

Incorporated in 1989, Supreme Petrochem is promoted by Supreme Industries and R Raheja Investments. The company manufactures various styrenic products, including polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, and styrene monomer. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.  ALSO READ | Investors rush to buy Sanofi India shares ahead of ex-dividend date; detail
 
As of April 24, 2025, Supreme Petrochem commands a market capitalization of ₹12,287.56 crore on the BSE. Supreme Petrochem shares have posted a decline of nearly 3 per cent year-to-date.
 
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹926.30 - ₹518.05 on the BSE.
 
At 2:22 PM on Thursday, Supreme Petrochem shares were trading at ₹653.45 apiece, up 3.38 per cent from the previous close of ₹632.10 per share on the BSE.
 

More From This Section

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL, Airtel ICICI Bk drag Sensex 290 pts to 79,830; small, midcaps muted

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Fertiliser stock zooms 79% from March low. Should you book profits or hold?

sanofi india dividend 2025

Investors rush to buy Sanofi India shares ahead of ex-dividend date; detail

cash flow, market, Rupee, cash, liquidity

Forex, interest rate traders turn cautious after Pahalgam terror attack

fmcg shopping consumer consumption

HUL, Nestle, Tata Consumer: How to trade these FMCG stocks post Q4 results?

Topics : Supreme Petrochem Buzzing stocks Share price Markets Sensex Nifty share market Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon