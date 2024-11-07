Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MSCI skips Adani Energy's inclusion in Nov rebalancing; share price down 9%

MSCI skips Adani Energy's inclusion in Nov rebalancing; share price down 9%

MSCI index rebalancing: Adani Energy Solutions has been issued a show cause notice by the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for potential wrongful categorisation of shareholding

adani

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Energy Solutions share price plunged 9 per cent to Rs 975 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade on profit booking after the stock failed to make it to the MSCI India index. In the past two days, the stock of the Adani Group firm had rallied 11 per cent on hopes that it may get included in the MSCI India Standard index. Notably, the MSCI November rebalancing was announced earlier today.
 
The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE), Voltas, Alkem Laboratories, Oberoi Realty, and Kalyan Jewellers were included in the MSCI Global Standard Index as part of the index provider's latest review. The changes in constituents will take place as of the close of November 25, 2024.
 
 
MSCI attributed the non-inclusion for Adani Energy Solutions to concerns surrounding its free float.
 
"As per publicly available disclosures, Adani Energy Solutions has been issued a show cause notice by the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for potential wrongful categorisation of shareholding of certain entities," MSCI said in its statement.
 
Consequently, in light of the uncertainty regarding its free float, MSCI will not implement any increases in the Number of Shares (NOS), Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF) for Adani Energy Solutions as part of the November 2024 Index Review and until otherwise announced, it added.
 
MSCI further said it continues to monitor Adani Group and associated securities, including related to free float, and will issue further communication if appropriate.  ALSO READ: Adani Energy gets Sebi notice for alleged misclassification of shareholding

More From This Section

Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan

Sebi member warns against 'race to the bottom' among MIIs at BS BFSI Summit

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 3 to 4 years for Mutual Fund AUM to reach Rs 100 trillion, say MF CEOs

IPO

Sagility India IPO closes today: GMP shows marginal uptick; should you bid?

IPO

Sagility India IPO opens today: GMP flat; should you park your money?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ester Industries share climbs 10%; here's why the stock is in demand

 
As on September 30, 2024, promoters of Adani Energy Solutions held a 69.94 per cent stake in the company, shareholding pattern data shows.
 
Meanwhile, in August, Adani Energy Solutions had raised Rs 8,373 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP), making it the largest fundraise in the Indian power sector. The company allotted 85.79 million equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 976 per equity share.
 
The QIP saw overwhelming demand, receiving bids of approximately 6x of the base deal size from a diverse group of investors, including utility-focused US investors entering India for the first time, sovereign wealth funds, major Indian mutual funds, and insurance companies.
 
The proceeds from the QIP will be utilised for investment in transmission assets, building the bulk evacuation corridors for renewable power. In smart metering business: enhancing energy efficiency and improving network planning and for debt repayment.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

FDC shares slip 5% after reporting mixed Q2 results; PAT up 3%, margins dip

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Here's why Macrotech Developers shares were buzzing in weak market; details

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Stocks to Watch, Nov 7: Apollo Hospitals, BSE, Powergrid, RVNL, Voltas, FDC

Novelis

Hindalco dips 7%, hits 8-week low on disappointing Novelis's Q2 numbers

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

RVNL up 4% on bagging LoA for Rs 180-cr order from East Central Railway

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Adani Group stock market trading Market trends Adani Electricity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon