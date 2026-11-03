Tuesday, November 03, 2026 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MTF declines for first time in six months as leveraged positions ease

MTF declines for first time in six months as leveraged positions ease

Outstanding margin trading positions fell 4.65 per cent to ₹1.44 trillion in October, ending five months of growth as investors moderated leveraged exposure, NSE data showed

Sebi, MTF rules, margin trading funding, dynamic price bands, stock market reforms, SMAC, collateral norms

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Margin trading facility (MTF) positions declined for the first time in six months in October, indicating a moderation in the build-up of leveraged positions after a sustained expansion in recent months.
 
The outstanding MTF book value fell 4.65 per cent month-on-month to ₹1.44 trillion as of October 30, down from ₹1.51 trillion at the end of September, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This marked the first monthly contraction since March, when positions had declined 8.32 per cent.
 
MTF positions had risen consistently between April and September, increasing from ₹1.16 trillion to ₹1.51 trillion during the period. The facility saw particularly strong growth in May and August, when outstanding positions increased 8.75 per cent and 6.83 per cent, respectively.
 
 
The October decline comes after a period of sustained expansion in margin-funded investing. MTF allows investors to buy shares by paying a portion of the transaction value upfront, with the broker funding the balance. A reduction in outstanding positions could indicate some unwinding of leveraged exposure or a pause in fresh additions to such positions.
 
The MTF book had crossed ₹1 trillion in September 2025 and continued to expand through the subsequent months, barring contractions in February and March this year.
 
As of October 30, HDFC Bank had the largest MTF position among individual stocks, at ₹3,007 crore, followed by Reliance Industries at ₹2,938 crore. BSE stood third with ₹2,386 crore, while Jio Platforms and Jio Financial Services accounted for ₹2,351 crore and ₹1,737 crore, respectively.
 MARGIN TRADING FACILITY 
As on - MONTH ENDMargin Trading Position Value Rs Cr% Chg MoM
Jan 2026117,6893.3
Feb 2026115,534(1.8)
Mar 2026105,920(8.3)
Apr 2026116,1639.7
May 2026126,3338.8
Jun 2026135,0446.9
Jul 2026136,5921.1
Aug 2026145,9256.8
Sep 2026151,1343.6
Oct 2026144,108(4.6)
 Top 5 MTF Position overall (As on Oct 30) 
CompanyQty in MnValue Rs Cr
HDFC Bank39.43,007
Reliance Industries23.02,938
BSE6.72,386
Jio Platforms17.02,351
Jio Fin Services69.71,737
 Source: NSE Compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau 
 

More From This Section

Stock market strategy

Sensex soars 3,670-points in 4 days: Is it time to sell the rally?

ICICI Bank

Nifty Private Bank index gains 2%; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank shine

Fusion Finance share price zoomed nearly 16% in Tuesday's trade.

Fusion Finance share price zooms nearly 16% on Q2 turnaround

India US textile trade deal, US tariff cut apparel exports, Indian textile exports growth, Tiruppur knitwear industry, cotton import duty relief, Make in India textiles, MSME apparel sector, US apparel market share India

Textile, garment stocks in demand; Kitex, Trident, Gokaldas rally up to 18%

garden Reach share price

GRSE jumps 9% on ₹53,866-crore deal; logs best one-day gain in 6 months

Topics : NSE stock markets HDFC Bank Reliance Industries BSE Reliance Jio Infocomm

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyDelhi AQI TodayCyclone MurasuSensex Todaysbi bank quarterly resultsBosch Share PriceGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST