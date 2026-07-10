Mukul Agrawal-owned Lux Industries zooms 10% on Reebok licensing agreement

Small-cap stock Lux Industries, also part of ace investor Mukul Agrawal's portfolio, surged almost 10 per cent in intraday deals on Friday (July 10, 2026), after securing a brand licensing agreement with Reebok for manufacturing and selling innerwear and thermal wear products in India.

Following the announcement, Lux Industries share price rose to ₹1,340 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early morning deals, rising as much as 9.63 per cent against its last closing price of ₹1,222.20.

The company, in an exchange filing last evening, announced that Lux Industries' Vertical B has entered an agreement with England-based RILUK IPCO Limited (RIL), bagging exclusive rights within India to use the licensed property for the purpose of designing, manufacturing and selling men and women innerwear and thermal wear products. These products will be marketed under the trademark "REEBOK", the company said.

The said licensing agreement is effective from current year with an option to renew for ten years. However, the company clarified that the volume and value of the products to be sold using licensed mark cannot be ascertained as of now.

RILUK IPCO shall not have any right to appoint any director on the company's board and no shares shall be issued to it.

Lux Industries shareholding pattern

The small-cap stock is part of the portfolio of marquee names like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Mukul Agrawal, according to the shareholding pattern available on the exchanges.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE As of the March quarter of the ongoing calendar year, LIC held 14,26,317 shares of Lux Industries, amounting to a 4.74 per cent stake. Meanwhile, Agrawal owned 4,42,100 shares, or a 1.47 per cent stake, in the company as of March 31, 2026.

Lux Industries stock outlook

Lux Industries share price has outperformed the broader market so far this year, rising as much as 16 per cent on a year-to-date basis as against a 7.42 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index during this period.

However, on a longer time frame of five years, it has underperformed the benchmark, shedding 65 per cent compared with a 54 per cent increase in the 50-pack index.

On the technical front, Mahesh Ojha, Designation - VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that Lux Industries is currently trading above the resistance of 1292. "A close above this level may push the stock higher towards 1320-1350-1400+ levels. Support are placed 1205-1188," Ojha said. As of 10.20 am, Lux Industries share price was trading at ₹1,292, up nearly 6 per cent on the NSE.

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