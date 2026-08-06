Solid debut! MV Electrosystems shares list at 22% premium over IPO price

MV Electrosystems IPO listing: Shares of MV Electrosystems were off to a solid start on Thursday, August 6, as they listed at a 22 per cent premium over the initial public offering ( Shares of MV Electrosystems were off to a solid start on Thursday, August 6, as they listed at a 22 per cent premium over the initial public offering ( IPO ) of Rs ₹425, marginally missing Street expectations as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP).

On BSE, MV Electrosystems' share price debuted at Rs 519, up 22.12 per cent over the offer price, while on NSE, the listing pop was 22.35 per cent as the stock debuted at Rs 520.

Ahead of the listing, grey market trends suggested a listing price of ₹534, a premium of 25.6 per cent.

MV Electrosystems IPO details

The company's ₹290-crore book-building offer had garnered a stellar response from investors, making it one of the most subscribed offers for the ongoing financial year.

The IPO received bids for 753.05 million shares as against 3.98 million shares on offer as all categories witnessed robust bids. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 188.85 times, with the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota subscribed 90.47 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion booked 374.58 times and the retail segment garnering 205.42 times bids.

MV Electrosystems IPO was open for bidding from July 30 till August 3. The allotment was finlised on August 4. The IPO price band was set at ₹400 to ₹425. Investors could place bids in lots of 34 shares.

Since the offer is entirely a fresh issue of shares, all proceeds will be received by the company, which it plans to use for funding long-term working capital needs, invest in research, design and development activities for new power electronic equipment, along with general corporate purposes.

MV Electrosystems is a key player within India’s rail infrastructure transition by virtue of its indigenous in-house design & development of 3-Phase Propulsion Equipment. The company has built a healthy order book of ₹921.64 crore as of June 30, 2026, providing strong revenue visibility and positioning it to benefit from India's accelerating railway modernization and electrification initiatives.