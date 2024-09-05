Business Standard
Natco Pharma shares hit all time high, extend gain for second day; details

The Natco Pharma share price has surged nearly 20 per cent in the last one month, and by 92 per cent year to date

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Natco Pharma share price today: Natco Pharma shares soared up to 2.7 per cent, hitting their all time high at Rs 1,598 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. The stock extended its Wednesday gain, rising 4.7 per cent in the last two trading days. 

The Natco Pharma share price has surged nearly 20 per cent in the last one month, and by 92 per cent year to date. 
Natco Pharma on Tuesday announced that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, NATCO Pharma Inc, has made an investment of $8 million in eGenesis, Inc, a biotechnology company.

The company stated that eGenesis is at the forefront of xenotransplantation focused on developing safe and effective human compatible organs for transplant. In March 2024, eGenesis performed the world’s first porcine kidney transplant in a living patient. The transplant was authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the expanded access pathway.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Natco Pharma operates in the US, Canada and Europe. The company is involved in the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of finished dosage formulations (FDF) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). 

It sells active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in the domestic and international markets.

The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in the quarter ended June stood at Rs 668.5 crore, compared to Rs 420.3 crore in the year-ago period. 

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1410.7 crore, compared to Rs 1,160.2 crore, in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Natco Pharma’s earnings before interest tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stood at 60.5 per cent in Q1FY25, compared to 47.2 per cent in the year-ago period, as per its FY24 investor's presentation.

Meanwhile, Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 852.9 crore , compared to Rs 547.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 28,112.19 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 18.12  times with an earning per share of Rs 85.85 per share.

At 10:46 AM; the share price of the company was trading 1.08 per cent higher at Rs 1571.90. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.47 per cent lower at 82,245 levels. 

