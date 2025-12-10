Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 08:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; AB Capital, Federal Bank on analyst radar today

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; AB Capital, Federal Bank on analyst radar today

AB Capital is in overall uptrend and perfectly respecting 20 DEMA, while Federal Bank has given consolidation breakout on daily chart and formed a strong bullish candle

markets, Sensex, nifty

Nifty outlook by Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty view today

Nifty index opened negative and continued the selling stance and broke its immediate support levels of 25,750 zones. It attempted some recovery post the initial sell off but again gave up towards the end of the session and closed with losses of around 120 points. It formed a small bodied bearish candle on the daily frame and has been making lower highs – lower lows from the last two sessions. Now till it holds below 25,900 marks, index may face some weakness towards 25,750 then 25,600 zones while hurdles have shifted lower to 26,000 then 26,150 zones.
 
 
On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26,000 then 26,300 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25,500 then 25,400 strike. Call writing is seen at 26,000 then 25,900 strike while Put writing is seen at 25,400 then 25,800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,400 to 26,300 zones while an immediate range between 25,600 to 26,100 levels.

Bank Nifty view

Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note and drifted towards 58,900 zones in the initial hour of the session. Later gradual recovery was seen from lower levels towards 59,350 zones but it remained choppy in narrow range of 200 points between 59,100 to 59,300 levels. It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as buying interest is visible at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher zones. Now till it holds below 59,500 zones some weakness could be seen towards 59,000 then 58,750 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 59,500 then 59750 zones.  ALSO READ | Gujarat Pipavav, ESAB India among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Buy Aditya Birla Capital | CMP: ₹364 | Stop-loss: ₹353 | Target: ₹385

 
Aditya Birla Capital  stock is in overall uptrend and perfectly respecting 20 DEMA. It has given range breakout and highest daily close ever which has bullish implications. RSI indicator is rising which supports the up move.
 

Buy Federal Bank | CMP: ₹260 | Stop-loss: ₹252 | Target: ₹275

 
Federal Bank stock has given consolidation breakout on daily chart and formed a strong bullish candle. It is continuously forming higher highs from past nine weeks and base is shifting higher. MACD indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.    

Sell Dalmia Bharat 30th Dec FUT | CMP: ₹1,974 | Stop-loss: ₹2,015 | Target: ₹1,870

 
Dalmia Bharat stock has given a consolidation breakdown from crucial supports and holding below 20 DEMA. MACD indicator is in negative territory which confirms the price move.
  (Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Nuvama starts with 'Buy' on Yatharth Hospitals amid strong growth outlook

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stocks to Watch, December 10: Tata Power, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Hudco, Nalco

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Elara bets on NTPC, Power Grid; sees hydro sector on strong long-term path

stock markets, trading

2025 tests active largecap funds' outperformance amid tougher marketspremium

JSW Infra, JSW Infrastructure

Acquisitions, partnerships to drive operational gains for JSW Infrapremium

Topics : Stock Market News Market technicals Markets technical calls Federal Bank Dalmia Bharat Aditya Birla Capital Stock tips

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon