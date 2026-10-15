Nifty faces 22,850 hurdle; analyst recommends BHEL, HAL, IndiGo for trade

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

Nifty outlook today

Markets surrendered part of the previous session’s sharp gains on Wednesday as profit booking resurfaced amid persistent macroeconomic concerns. The benchmark indices opened on a cautious note and remained volatile throughout the session, with investors reluctant to extend positions following Tuesday’s strong rebound. Consequently, the Nifty declined 0.44 per cent to close at 22,622.70, signalling a pause in the ongoing recovery.

On the sectoral front, IT stocks continued to demonstrate relative resilience, supported by recent earnings-led momentum. Energy and FMCG stocks also performed well. However, weakness across several other sectors, including pharma, financials and auto, limited the market’s ability to sustain gains. Broader-market participation remained selective, with both midcap and smallcap indices ending largely unchanged.

Macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on sentiment. Brent crude remained elevated around $106–107 per barrel amid geopolitical and supply-side concerns, while persistent foreign portfolio outflows reinforced caution. The rupee strengthened further following the RBI’s recent measures to curb speculative activity and support currency stability. Meanwhile, investors remained focused on the ongoing earnings season for cues on corporate performance and the sustainability of the recent rebound.

We reiterate our cautious stance on the index, with the 22,850 level, coinciding with the 20-day exponential moving average (20-DEMA), acting as the immediate hurdle, followed by the 23,000–23,200 zone. On the downside, the 22,200–22,400 zone is likely to provide a cushion. Given elevated crude prices, persistent foreign fund outflows and uneven market breadth, market participants should remain selective, prioritising stock-specific opportunities and disciplined risk management.

Stocks to buy recommendations

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited | LTP: ₹464

Recommendation: Buy

Target: ₹498

Stop loss: ₹447

BHEL traded in a multi-month consolidation phase, forming an elevated base while sustaining above the 20-week EMA. The stock has witnessed a fresh upward breakout from this consolidation base, suggesting a resumption of the prevailing uptrend. The sustained strength in the price structure, supported by a strong price and volume breakout, reinforces the positive bias. Given the favourable technical set-up, one can go long in BHEL within the mentioned range.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited | LTP: ₹4,933

Recommendation: Buy

Target: ₹5,295

Stop loss: ₹4,750

HAL has maintained its underlying strength following a breakout from a broader triangular consolidation and continues to sustain above the same. The stock retraced towards the neckline, coinciding with the 200-day EMA, where it formed a buying pivot, indicating renewed buying interest. The reclaiming of key moving averages further reinforces the positive bias, while the favorable price structure and indicator setup support the positive outlook. Traders can consider accumulating the stock on a cash delivery basis.

InterGlobe Aviation Limited | LTP: ₹4,719.3

Recommendation: Sell Futures

Target: ₹4,600

Stop loss: ₹4,780