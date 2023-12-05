Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank: Avoid taking short positions

The current market price for the Financial Services Index is 20,862.90 and it has once again achieved a lifetime high on the charts, accompanied by a runaway gap. This pattern signifies a robust bullish momentum in the near term.

Given the nature of a lifetime high, where no specific resistance levels are readily evident, traders are advised to approach the market cautiously. The key recommendation for traders is clear: "Do not short the index or its constituents."

Instead, consider booking profits on upward movements. While predicting precise resistance levels becomes speculative in the absence of historical data, traders can monitor potential resistance around 21,100, 21,750, 22,000, and 22,250.

To manage profits effectively, traders can utilize the week's open point as a reference, which stands at 20,571. If, on any given day, the index closes below this level in this week, it might signal an opportune time for near-term traders to book profits and move to a cash position.

Importantly, the guidance emphasizes refraining from short positions, as the overall trend on the charts remains super bullish and is anticipated to outperform in the short term.

This strategy aligns with the recognition of the prevailing bullish momentum in the Financial Services Index.

Navigating Peaks and Valleys: Trading approach for Nifty Private Bank Index

The current market price for the Nifty Private Banks Index is 24,102.40 and the trend is upward, with the index is at a lifetime high once again. In such a bullish scenario, the advisory is to refrain from initiating short positions on the index and its constituents.

Instead, traders are encouraged to adopt a strategy of booking profits within the ranges of 24,475 - 24,525 and 25,225 - 25,300, which are identified as potential resistance levels for the current month.

The overarching trading strategy remains straightforward: buy on dips or near support levels. This approach recognizes the current bullish momentum and advises traders to seize opportunities for accumulation during price corrections.

Support levels for the Nifty Private Banks Index in the near term are anticipated around 23,581, 23,000, and 22,836. This strategy aligns with the overall bullish trend, emphasizing a cautious and opportunistic approach for traders.

By avoiding short positions and capitalizing on buying opportunities near support levels, traders can position themselves effectively in the ongoing bullish market sentiment.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.