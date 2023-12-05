Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank: Avoid taking short positions

Consider booking profits on upward movements in Nifty Financial Services, suggests Ravi Nathani

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 07:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Riding the Bull: Trading strategy for Financial Services Index at all-time highs
The current market price for the Financial Services Index is 20,862.90 and it has once again achieved a lifetime high on the charts, accompanied by a runaway gap. This pattern signifies a robust bullish momentum in the near term.

Given the nature of a lifetime high, where no specific resistance levels are readily evident, traders are advised to approach the market cautiously. The key recommendation for traders is clear: "Do not short the index or its constituents."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Instead, consider booking profits on upward movements. While predicting precise resistance levels becomes speculative in the absence of historical data, traders can monitor potential resistance around 21,100, 21,750, 22,000, and 22,250. 

To manage profits effectively, traders can utilize the week's open point as a reference, which stands at 20,571. If, on any given day, the index closes below this level in this week, it might signal an opportune time for near-term traders to book profits and move to a cash position.

Importantly, the guidance emphasizes refraining from short positions, as the overall trend on the charts remains super bullish and is anticipated to outperform in the short term.

This strategy aligns with the recognition of the prevailing bullish momentum in the Financial Services Index.

Navigating Peaks and Valleys: Trading approach for Nifty Private Bank Index

The current market price for the Nifty Private Banks Index is 24,102.40 and the trend is upward, with the index is at a lifetime high once again. In such a bullish scenario, the advisory is to refrain from initiating short positions on the index and its constituents.

Instead, traders are encouraged to adopt a strategy of booking profits within the ranges of 24,475 - 24,525 and 25,225 - 25,300, which are identified as potential resistance levels for the current month.

The overarching trading strategy remains straightforward: buy on dips or near support levels. This approach recognizes the current bullish momentum and advises traders to seize opportunities for accumulation during price corrections.

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Financial, Nifty Private Bank: Trading strategy for near-term decline

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Nifty resistance seen at 20,475-20,575; Bank Nifty likely to join rally

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Market capitalisation of Bajaj Group tops Rs 10 trn for first time

Govt bond yields track US peers lower on expectation of political stability

Global green bonds mark second-busiest month of 2023 as issuers pounce

Banking liquidity swings to surplus after a month driven by govt spending

Adani group adds Rs 73,000 crore in mcap as investors lap up shares


Support levels for the Nifty Private Banks Index in the near term are anticipated around 23,581, 23,000, and 22,836. This strategy aligns with the overall bullish trend, emphasizing a cautious and opportunistic approach for traders.

By avoiding short positions and capitalizing on buying opportunities near support levels, traders can position themselves effectively in the ongoing bullish market sentiment.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities. 
Topics : financial services Nifty Bank Nifty Private Sector Bank Private banks Daily technicals technical calls Market technicals

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 07:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon