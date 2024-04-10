Nifty Private Bank nearing correction: Here's what the charts indicate

Nifty Bank Index



The Nifty Bank Index is currently trading at 48,730.55, exhibiting a bullish short-term trend on the charts. However, in the near term, the index is anticipated to encounter resistance levels, potentially leading to profit booking as the rally progresses. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Significant resistance is projected around 49,200 and 49,500, suggesting that traders should exercise caution and wait for the completion of the rally before initiating new positions. Traders are advised to closely monitor the price action and consider taking positions only once the rally has shown signs of completion.

It's crucial to set a strict stop loss at 48,400 on a closing basis to manage risks effectively. If this level is breached, it could indicate a shift in sentiment and trigger further downside movements. In the event of a downside move, support levels on the charts are expected to be found at 48,150, 47,800, 47,225, and 46,800.

These levels may act as potential areas where buying interest could emerge, offering opportunities for traders to reassess their positions and adjust their strategies accordingly.

By exercising patience and employing risk management techniques such as stop-loss orders, traders can navigate the market with greater confidence and minimise potential losses.

Staying vigilant and adaptable to changing market conditions will be key to making informed trading decisions and achieving favourable outcomes in the dynamic environment of the stock market.

Nifty Private Banks Index

The Nifty Private Banks Index, currently trading at 24,395.25, is displaying indications of a correction in the near term. Technical indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on hourly charts are exhibiting a negative crossover, accompanied by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trending downwards from its recent highs.

In light of these signals, the optimal trading strategy would be to sell on rallies, capitalising on potential downside movements. Traders are advised to consider initiating short positions at higher levels, with a strict stop loss set at 24575 to mitigate risks. This stop loss level is crucial as a breach above it could signal a reversal in the bearish momentum.

In such a scenario, the next resistance level on the charts is anticipated to be at 25000, potentially invalidating the bearish outlook. For traders implementing a sell-on-rise strategy, the downside targets to watch for are 24050 and 23900.

These levels represent potential areas where selling pressure may intensify, leading to further downward movements in the index. It's essential for traders to remain vigilant and monitor price action closely, adjusting their positions as per the evolving market dynamics.

By adhering to a disciplined approach and incorporating risk management techniques, traders can navigate the market with greater confidence and optimize their trading outcomes.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst and does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.