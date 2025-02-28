Friday, February 28, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak suggests Short Strangle for weekly F&O expiry

Stock Market Today: The Nifty index is expected to trade within 22,000-23,000 range over the coming week

Nifty Bank NSE | Bloomberg

Stock Market Today: Technical oscillators on Nifty chart indicate a potential stabilising effect after the sharp selloff | Photo: Bloomberg

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Nifty Today:

  Strategy Details:
 
Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Expiry: 6 March 2025
Strike Prices: Sell 22,000 PE and Sell 23,000 CE
Net Premium Inflow: Rs 33

Stop Loss: 64 points
Target: Capture the entire premium inflow
 
Rationale:
 
>> 22,000 will likely act as a key support for Nifty share price, while 23,000 remains the immediate barrier on the upside.
 
>> Technical oscillators on Nifty chart indicate a potential stabilising effect after the sharp selloff.
 
>> The Nifty index is expected to trade within 22,000–23,000 range over the coming week.
 
>> Short Strangles are ideal strategies to capitalise on Theta decay.
 
     
Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

