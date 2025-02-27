Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BII, Calvert Impact commit $40 mn to Vivriti AMC's GIFT City fund

BII, Calvert Impact commit $40 mn to Vivriti AMC's GIFT City fund

While BII has committed $30 million, Calvert Impact has committed $10 million to the senior debt tranche of the fund

The IFSCA wants to see GIFT emerge as a hub for the fund industry.

The IFSCA wants to see GIFT emerge as a hub for the fund industry.

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United Kingdom’s development finance institution British International Investment (BII) and US-based investment firm Calvert Impact have committed $40 million investments in Vivriti India Retail Assets Fund (VIRAF), a fund by Vivriti Asset Management operated out of GIFT City.
 
While BII has committed $30 million, Calvert Impact has committed $10 million to the senior debt tranche of the fund. It is an asset-backed securitisation (ABS) fund which helps in small ticket loans for small and medium enterprises. The total fund size is close to $150 million. 
 

OBPPAI, Sebi launch central platform for corporate bond market 

 

The Online Bond Platform Providers Association of India (OBPPAI) on Thursday launched a centralised portal called Bond Central to bring transparency in the corporate bond market and help increase retail investor participation. The portal has been launched in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and other market infra structure institutions. It will provide a unified view of corporate bonds across exchanges and issuers, help investors compare prices with government securities and other fixed income indices, and give easy access to bond documents and disclosures. 

 

BS REPORTER

 
 

Sebi settles Sadhna Broadcast stock manipulation case

 

An individual on Thursday settled with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) a case related to mani pulation in the share prices of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd by way of uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels on payment of settlement amount. Ravindra Dahyabhai Patel shelled out ~72.8 lakh as the settlement amount and ~1.90 crore as the disgorgement amount, Sebi said in its order.  - PTI

More From This Section

PremiumMF investors pulled out record rs 11K crore from SIPs in Dec 2023

SIP closures more pronounced in direct space amid equity market fall

Sebi

Market regulator Sebi chalks out investment plans for new asset class

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Polycab India, KEI, Havells, RR Kabel, UltraTech tank up to 15%; here's why

PremiumBandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank major beneficiaries of RBI move

PremiumBond market

Major issuers raise nearly Rs 17,000 crore through bonds on Thursday

Topics : Markets Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon