Nippon Life shares advance 4% in weak market as Q3 profit jumps

Shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. rose nearly 4 per cent on Friday, as analysts hiked the target price of the stock after it reported its December quarter earnings for the current financial year (Q3-FY26).

The AMC's stock rose as much as 3.7 per cent during the day to ₹893.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since January 29 this year. Nippon Life India Asset Management stock pared gains to trade 3.3 per cent higher at ₹891.5 apiece, compared to a 0.68 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:20 AM.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 1.7 per cent this year, compared to a 3.4 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Nippon Life has a total market capitalisation of ₹56,611.97 crore.

Nippon Life Q3 results

According to an investor presentation by Nippon Life, the proportion of equity assets has remained within a stable range over the past year, supported by strong retail participation. The fund house also said it has one of the largest investor bases in the industry, with its market share in terms of unique investors rising year-on-year.

Analysts on Nippon Life earnings

Antique Stock Broking expects Nippon Life to sustain industry-leading average assets under management growth and deliver healthy earnings compounding, driven by market share gains, leadership in exchange-traded funds, a strong systematic investment plan franchise, and operating leverage.

ALSO READ | Swiggy shares slips 7% as Q3 loss widens; brokerages trim target price The brokerage said management reiterated confidence in industry-leading growth and profitability, adding that recent Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) total expense ratio proposals are unlikely to be materially disruptive. Factoring in better exchange-traded fund yields, Antique Broking has raised its FY27-FY28 revenue, Ebitda, and profit after tax estimates by 2-3 per cent and revised its target price to ₹1,080 from ₹1,020, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating.

According to Centrum Broking, Nippon Life continued its strong trajectory with robust growth in Q3FY26. Quarterly average assets under management rose, supported by market share gains in both equity and overall AUM, reinforcing its position among leading industry players. The brokerage said growth was further aided by strong exchange-traded fund inflows, led by gold and passive segments.

Based on the strong quarterly performance, Centrum Broking estimates quarterly average AUM to grow at a 23 per cent CAGR over FY24-25 to FY27-28, with profit after tax and core profit after tax projected to grow at 16 per cent and 18 per cent CAGR, respectively. It added that Nippon remains among its top picks in the AMC space.

