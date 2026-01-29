Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 36.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 19.97% to Rs 705.28 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 36.75% to Rs 403.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 295.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 705.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 587.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales705.28587.89 20 OPM %66.6665.61 -PBDT543.62399.45 36 PBT532.77391.71 36 NP403.90295.36 37

Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 7.20% in the December 2025 quarter

IFCI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit declines 7.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

