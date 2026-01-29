Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 36.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.97% to Rs 705.28 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 36.75% to Rs 403.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 295.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 705.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 587.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

