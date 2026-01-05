Monday, January 05, 2026 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nomura downgrades ITC as excise hike to weigh on volumes, margins

Nomura downgrades ITC as excise hike to weigh on volumes, margins

The brokerage expects the price hike will have a significant impact on volumes, pressure margins, increase illicit trade, stifle growth and the company's ability to recruit consumers.

Nomura downgraed ITC stock

Nomura also cut the target price of ITC stock as it factored in the impact of excise duty hike. Photo: Shutterstock

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global brokerage Nomura has downgraded ITC Limited to 'Reduce' from 'Buy' as it factored in the impact of the cigarette excise hike on volumes and profit margin. The brokerage also cut ITC share price target to ₹340 from ₹540. The current target price implies a downside of 6.6 per cent from Friday’s close level. 
 
The Government has hiked the excise duty by 40 per cent on cigarettes, which is much higher than Nomura's expectation. The new excise duty will take effect from February 1. The excise duty has been the highest in the past two decades. Meanwhile, compensation cess and ad-valorem cess will be zero for cigarettes.
 
 
The brokerage was expecting tax neutrality for cigarettes. 
 
In this backdrop, ITC will probably hike the prices by 35 per cent to maintain margins, Nomura said. "This could lead to some margin pressure initially, which has never happened in the past except in the financial year 2026 (FY26) due to high raw material prices and competitive intensity."
 
The price hike will affect the volumes and lead to a 15 per cent Y-o-Y sales decline in the financial year 2027 (FY27), the brokerage said.

Also Read

DMart share price on Q3 business update

DMart shares hit 11-month low; Analyst cuts target after Q3 update

share markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks flat, Nifty tests 26,350; India VIX up 7%, IT shares bleed

Bullish momentum stocks: Coal India, IDBI, Jindal Stainless, Ajanta Pharma and Graphite India seen trading above upper Bollinger Band.

Stocks with bullish momentum: IDBI Bank, CIL, Graphite, JSL, Ajanta Pharma

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI, BoB, CSB Bank, AU SFB surge up to 8%, hit record highs; here's why

PC Jeweller share price rose as the company reported a growth in its standalone revenue for the third quarter.. Photo: PC Jewellers twitter handle

PC Jeweller share price jumps 8% after reporting increase in Q3 revenue

 
However, Nomura expects that the price hikes could be staggered across brands over the year to minimise the volume impact.
 
Moreover, high taxes usually support growth in illegal cigarette sales, which will further pressure ITC's sales, according to Nomura.   ALSO READ | Analysts see Marico post strong Q3 on pricing power, margin recovery
 
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will also increase to 40 per cent from 28 per cent, which was notified earlier. Now, the indirect tax will be applicable on retail prices compared to the invoice price previously. This move will likely affect companies that offer high margins to retailers versus others, because they will lower effective realisations and pressure margins, thus reducing the ability to reinvest in business, the brokerage said. 
 
Apart from downgrading the stock rating and reducing the target price, Nomura has also cut earnings-per-share estimates for the financial years 2027 and 2028 (FY27, FY28) by 18 per cent each. 
 
Nomura has also reduced the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio to 16 times from 25 times the December 2027 estimated value at the lower end of its valuation band. The brokerage expects the price hike will have a significant impact on volumes, pressure margins, increase illicit trade, stifle growth and the company’s ability to recruit consumers.
 
For ITC, Nomura has forecasted a flat earnings-per-share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
 
The key upside risks will be strong volume growth, according to the brokerage.
 
 

More From This Section

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

Poonawalla Fincorp gains 3% in trade; check what's fuelling NBFC stock

Marico

Analysts see Marico post strong Q3 on pricing power, margin recovery

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares rise as markets weigh US capture of Venezuela's Prez Maduro

stock markets, trading

Stocks to watch, Jan 05: Marico, D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, M&M Finance, Dixon

Stocks to buy on January 5, 2025

Stocks to buy: Angel One's Osho Krishnan suggests buying these two stocks

Topics : ITC stock market trading Markets Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold and Silver Price TodayUS Venezuela NewsTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOGate Admit Card 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon