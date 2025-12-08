Monday, December 08, 2025 | 08:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSE F&O pre-open session kicks-in today; here's all you need to know

NSE F&O pre-open session kicks-in today; here's all you need to know

In a major structural change, the NSE to conduct its first-ever pre-open session in the derivatives market on December 8.

NSE to conduct its first pre-open session in derivatives market today.

NSE to conduct its first pre-open session in derivatives market today.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct its first-ever pre-open session in the futures & options (F&O) market today, December 8, 2025. The 15-minute pre-open session in the F&O segment shall mark a major structural change in derivatives trading.  The exchange has modelled the F&O pre-open session on the cash segment framework, with an aim to sharpen price discovery, bolster liquidity, and reduce opening-hour volatility. 

All you need to know about NSE F&O pre-open session:

1. Is the pre-open session applicable to all stock and index derivatives?

  Yes. The pre-open session is applicable for both single stocks and indices futures in equity derivatives market. However, it is applicable to current month futures contracts only; until the last five days of trading, wherein the next month futures contracts become eligible. 

2. What are the timings to place an order?

  An investor/ trader can place/ modify/ cancel an order between 9:00 am - 9:07/ 9:08 am. The pre-open session may end anytime between 9:07 am and 9:08, reads the NSE circular. 

3. What kind of orders are allowed in pre-open trade?

  Both limit and market-orders are allowed during pre-open trade. However, Stop Loss and Immediate or Cancel (IOC) orders are not allowed. 

3. What happens to orders placed in pre-open session?

  Between 9:08 am - 9:12 am - NSE will conduct an order matching period to determine the opening price and likely trade confirmation after a single (equilibrium) price which will be open price.  - Limit orders will be matched with Limit orders  - Balance Limit orders will be matched with Market orders  - Market orders matched with market orders 

4. Can I modify/ cancel my order during the order matching period?

  No. 

5. What is a single (equilibrium) price?

  The opening price is determined based on the principle of demand supply mechanism.  The equilibrium price is the price at which the maximum volume is executable. 

6. What happens to unmatched orders?

  All unmatched limit orders will be moved to the normal market, retaining the original time stamp. 

7. Under what circumstances, can the exchange refuse my order in pre-open trade?

  All orders received in the pre-open session will be validated at the applicable margins for sufficiency of available capital prior to acceptance of the orders. If the available capital of the trading member is insufficient to cover the margin requirement of the order placed, the same will not be accepted for the pre-open session. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, December 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start; Asian markets mixed; IndiGo shares in focus

stock market, BSE

US Fed decision, FIIs trading activity likely to steer markets this week

Osho Krishnan stock recommendations

Indus Towers, Policybazaar among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Telecom, oil sector

Telecom and energy stocks stop November from ending on a flat notepremium

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Street Signs: Fundraising opens up; anchor row twist; F&O stretchespremium

Topics : derivatives trading futures trading stock market trading F&O series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBigg Boss 19 TimeVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon