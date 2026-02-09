Monday, February 09, 2026 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / NSE 'hopeful' of some review on STT hike, cites limited impact on volumes

NSE 'hopeful' of some review on STT hike, cites limited impact on volumes

The exchange said industry representations have flagged concerns over the Budget-announced STT hike, though past increases have not had a significant negative impact on trading volumes

National Stock Exchange, NSE

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is “hopeful” of “some review” of the recent hike in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) announced in the Union Budget, the exchange’s management said during an earnings call on Monday.
 
Alluding to representations made by the trading community and industry participants, the management said it is aware of the concerns raised around the tax increase. 
“It is very difficult for us to predict what could be the extent of impact on futures volumes because of this. In the past we have seen increase in STT rates from time to time, but we have not seen any significant impact, negative impact on the volumes per se. So, it is also possible that the volume gets absorbed by the market participants,” the management added.
 
 
In the Budget, the finance minister announced an increase in STT on futures to 0.05 per cent of the traded price from 0.02 per cent earlier. For options, the tax will rise to 0.15 per cent from 0.1 per cent of the option premium, while the levy on the exercise of options will increase to 0.15 per cent from 0.125 per cent of the intrinsic price.
 
Responding to analysts’ queries on the potential impact of the market regulator’s recent decision to withdraw the calendar spread margin benefit for single-stock derivatives on the day of expiry, the exchange said broker associations have made representations to the regulator, arguing that participation by small investors in single-stock options and futures has declined over the past year.

Following receipt of a no-objection certificate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its listing, NSE has reconstituted its IPO committee, and the exchange’s governing board has approved the public issue through an offer for sale.
 
The exchange is also focusing on several new product launches, including corporate bond index derivatives and government bond index derivatives, alongside an expanded offering in the energy segment. NSE has received board approval to infuse up to Rs 100 crore to set up a coal exchange.
 
The management added that it plans to launch additional products in the commodities segment, which it sees as an area of potential growth.
 
NSE has earlier announced collaborations with the Indian Gas Exchange for natural gas futures and is also working on expanding its colocation racks, with capacity requirements expected to rise as its product offerings widen.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

