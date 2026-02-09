Sterlite Technologies zooms 66% in 10 days, stock hits 18-month high

Sterlite Technologies (STL) share price today hit an 18-month high of ₹143.6 per share, as it surged 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the company engaged in the telecom equipment and accessories business is quoting at its highest level since August 2025.

In the past 10 trading days, the market price of STLs has zoomed 66 per cent from the level of ₹86.35 on January 27, 2026.

At 2:04 PM, the stock was quoting 7 per cent higher at ₹141.20, as compared to a 0.51 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving Sterlite Technologies' share price?

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural, enterprise, and data centre networks. Year-to-date (Y-T-D) of FY26, STL has recorded ₹4,263 crore in orders, a strong 40.3 per cent growth over last year.

The board of directors of the STL, at their meeting held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, has approved the allotment to Twin Star Overseas, the promoter of the company, of up to 45.3 million warrants, at a price of ₹110 per warrant aggregating up to ₹ 498.3 crore by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis.

Each warrant will be convertible into, or exchangeable for 1 fully paid-up equity share of the company of face value of ₹2, which may be exercised in one or more tranches during a period of 18 months commencing from the date of allotment of the warrants, the company said.

Meanwhile, on January 22, 2026, STL, a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, announced the successful collaboration with Colt Technology Services (Colt) for the Multi-Core Fibre (MCF) trials executed across Colt’s London metro optical network in London, UK.

This marks a significant milestone in real-world validation of MCF technology as a sustainable, high-capacity, cost-efficient backbone for next-generation networks supporting AI, cloud, and digital services, the company said.

Meanwhile, STL is at the intersection of three powerful multiyear investment cycles: FTTx, data centers, and 5G, creating a strong structural tailwind of optical infrastructure.

FTTx is accelerating globally, with deployments rising from 151 million fiber kilometers to 170 million fiber kilometers by 2030. In the US alone, over 100 million homes will be served by fiber by 2030, supported by large government programs like BEAD and BharatNet in India, STL said in its Q3 earnings conference call.

Data centers are the fastest-growing driver of fiber demand. CRU projects global DCled demand to grow at a 76 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025, with hyperscalers driving long-haul and inter-data centre connectivity. Global DC capex is expected to approach almost $600 billion by 2027. 5G is also scaling rapidly, with 6.3 billion subscriptions expected by 2030, carrying 80 per cent of all mobile data traffic.

This requires a massive amount of fiber backhaul, fronthaul, and network densification. Together, these three cycles are creating a structural multiyear demand tailwind for fiber and connectivity, positioning STL at the center of the next global digital infrastructure buildout, the company said.