NSE to cut cash, derivatives transaction charges by 1% from April 1

Bourse also approves sale of its non-core tech business

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to reduce charges across equity cash and derivatives segments by 1 per cent from April 1 onwards.

The reduction in transaction charges will hit annual revenues by Rs 130 crore, the country's largest stock exchange said after its board meeting held on Monday. The bourse had Rs 8,330 crore revenue from transaction charges in the first nine months of this financial year—a 16 per cent jump year-on-year.
For the equity cash segment, NSE charges 0.00325 per cent, while the same is 0.00375 per cent for the rival Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). However, NSE's transaction charge for Futures is 0.0019 per cent and 0.05 per cent in Options (on premium), BSE has no charge for Futures and 0.005 per cent in Options.

The board of NSE has also approved the sale of its digital technology business NSEIT, along with its subsidiaries, to Investcorp, a US-based firm managing alternative investments. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of this month for Rs 1,000 crore.

NSEIT contributed to nearly 6 per cent of the total operating income.

The decision to sell non-core business follows the recommendation of the Mahalingam Committee, which was appointed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

NSE will also be exiting from non-core education businesses, as announced by the exchange in November 2022.

National Stock Exchange stock markets derivatives market Indian markets equity market Securities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Budget 2024
