Home / Markets / News / NTPC Green shares rise 5% on 100 MW IRCON Renewable JV unit launch

NTPC Green shares rise 5% on 100 MW IRCON Renewable JV unit launch

NTPC Green shares rose 5 per cent after it began commercial operations of a 100 megawatt (Mw) joint venture unit at its IRCON Renewable project

NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green energy share in focus (Photo: Company website)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of NTPC Green Energy advanced over 5 per cent on Tuesday after it began commercial operations of a 100 megawatt (Mw) joint venture unit at its IRCON Renewable project. 
 
The power generation company's stock rose as much as 5.01 per cent during the day to ₹108.75 per share, the biggest intraday rise since June 20 this year. The NTPC Green Energy stock pared gains to trade 3 per cent higher at ₹106.6 apiece, compared to a 0.43 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:03 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 19 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 16 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. NTPC Green Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹89,908.94 crore.   READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

NTPC Green Energy commences power operation

NTPC Green Energy said 100 megawatt (Mw) (Lot-6) of the 500 Mw plant of IRCON Renewable Power, a joint venture of Ayana Renewable (a subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green), has commenced commercial operations from September 17, 2025. With this, NGEL's commercial capacity stands at 7,272.575 Mw and total installed capacity at 7,372.575 Mw.
 
Earlier this month, NTPC Green signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) to promote green energy technologies. NGEL will set up a green hydrogen fuelling station in VOC Port, along with hydrogen-based internal combustion engine trucks for the VOC port operation. This will open an option of phasing out fossil fuel trucks in favour of clean and green fuels, bringing decarbonisation and energy security.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.46 per cent to ₹220.48 crore in Q1 FY26 on a 9.31 per cent rise in revenue to ₹680.21 crore versus Q4 FY25. On a year-on-year basis, revenue and profit rose 17.59 per cent and 59.07 per cent, respectively.   ALSO READ: Mukul Agrawal owned stock up 10%; ICICI Sec sees 33% upside; details here 
Total expenses increased 16.17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹492.55 crore, with finance costs at ₹192.56 crore (up 5.14 per cent) and employee benefit expenses at ₹12.39 crore (down 16.11 per cent).
 
NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes and aims to be the flag-bearer of NTPC's green energy journey to achieve the ambitious target of 60 GW by FY32.
 

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

