Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nuvama Wealth, DCM Shriram, 2 others to remain in focus ahead of ex-date

Nuvama Wealth, DCM Shriram, 2 others to remain in focus ahead of ex-date

DCM Shriram Industries will trade ex-date for the spin-off, Hilton Metal Forging for the rights issue, Nuvama Wealth Management for the stock split, and Ram Ratna Wires for the bonus issue

markets, trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of DCM Shriram Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management, Hilton Metal Forging, and Ram Ratna Wires are set to remain in the spotlight today as they trade ex-date on Friday, December 26, following their respective corporate actions including a spin-off, rights issue, bonus issue, and stock split.
 
Notably, the markets will remain closed tomorrow, December 25, on account of the Christmas holiday.
 
According to BSE data, DCM Shriram Industries will trade ex-date for the spin-off, Hilton Metal Forging for the rights issue, Nuvama Wealth Management for the stock split, and Ram Ratna Wires for the bonus issue.

DCM Shriram Industries spin-off

DCM Shriram Industries has informed the exchanges that it is demerging its Chemical and Rayon businesses into two new companies. DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Limited (DSFCL) will take over the Chemical business, and DCM Shriram International Limited (DSIL) will take over the Rayon business. The original company, DCMSR, will continue to operate its Sugar, power, and alcohol businesses. Under the demerger scheme, shareholders of DCMSR will receive shares in the new companies in a 1:1:1 ratio. This means that for every one share held in DCMSR, shareholders will receive one share in DSFCL and one share in DSIL. 
 

Nuvama Wealth Management stock-split

Nuvama Wealth Management has announced that its board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5. One equity share of ₹10 each will be subdivided into five shares of ₹2 each. The record date to determine eligible shareholders for the stock split is December 26, 2025.

Also Read

Welspun Corp share price

Angel One sees value in Welspun Corp on pipe leadership; assigns 'Buy'

Shriram Finance stock has entered top-50 most valuable club on the BSE.

Shriram Finance breaks into top 50 most-valuable club; up 94% from 2025 low

Coal India share price rose on December 23

Coal India hits over 2-month high as arm's IPO likely in early 2026

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric share price rises 4% on hyperservice expansion; details inside

HFCL share price

HFCL shares rise 5% on launching QIP at floor price of ₹65.84 per share

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
DCM Shriram Industries Dec 26, 2025 Spin Off Dec 26, 2025
Hilton Metal Forging Dec 26, 2025 Right Issue of Equity Shares Dec 26, 2025
Nuvama Wealth Management Dec 26, 2025 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- Dec 26, 2025
Ram Ratna Wires Dec 26, 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 Dec 26, 2025

Ram Ratna Wires bonus sssue

Ram Ratna Wires has informed the exchanges that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1. This means one fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 will be issued for every one share held by shareholders on the record date, which is December 26, 2025.
 

Hilton Metal Forging rights issue

Hilton Metal Forging has announced a rights issue of 1,12,96,551 equity shares at ₹28.32 per rights equity share, aggregating to approximately ₹31.99 crore. The rights issue ratio is 14:29, meaning 14 rights shares will be issued for every 29 fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible shareholders, with the right to renounce. According to the exchange filing, the rights issue opens on January 5, 2026, and will close on January 11, 2026.

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Asian markets trade higher

New Year picks 2026, sbi, varun beverages

New Year Picks 2026: SBI, Astral, Hindalco among top bets by Axis Sec

Stocks to Watch today on December 24

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 24: Adani Ports, Biocon, Belrise Ind, Coal India

NSE, Markets, Indian market, stock market, national stock exchange

Year-ender 2025: D-St set to see record FII selloff; DII inflows cushion

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

Growth potential and earnings factored into GE Vernova's valuationspremium

Topics : Buzzing stocks Bonus payouts rights issue Stock Split DCM Shriram Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon