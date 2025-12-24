Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 07:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Angel One sees value in Welspun Corp on pipe leadership; assigns 'Buy'

Angel One sees value in Welspun Corp on pipe leadership; assigns 'Buy'

Angel One has set a target price of ₹1,050 based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, implying an upside of 29 per cent from its previous close of ₹813.65 per share on the NSE.

Welspun Corp share price

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brokerage firm Angel One has turned bullish on pipes manufacturer Welspun Corp and assigned a Buy rating on the stock. The brokerage cited the company’s leadership in large-diameter pipes across the US and India, strong utilisation visibility at its US operations through FY28, rising contribution from ductile iron pipes and building materials aiding diversification, and structural margin support from the introduction of new value-added products.
 
Angel One has set a target price of ₹1,050 based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, implying an upside of 29 per cent from its previous close of ₹813.65 per share on the NSE.

Sector demand remains upbeat

According to Angel One, structural growth in global pipeline demand is being driven by the expansion of US LNG exports from 16 bcfd to over 25 bcfd over the next three years and the rapid rise of AI-led data centres. These data centres are estimated to require 8 to 10 bcfd of incremental natural gas and four to five dedicated gas pipelines, translating into 8,000 to 9,000 miles of new pipeline infrastructure over the medium term.
 
 
The brokerage further noted that sustained investments in water and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and India underpin long-term sector visibility. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 entails the development of 4,000 km of oil and gas pipelines, 2,000 km of large-diameter water transmission lines, and 200 KTPA of ductile iron pipe import substitution. This is in addition to continued investments in India’s gas grid expansion and large-scale water transmission and distribution projects.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Capex programme to drive long-term growth

Angel One expects Welspun Corp’s ₹5,500 crore capex programme over FY25 to FY27 to support capacity expansion and long-term growth. Of this, ₹1,800 crore has already been deployed, with the remaining expenditure planned to be largely funded through internal accruals, enabling the company to scale without putting pressure on its balance sheet.

Also Read

NSE, Markets, Indian market, stock market, national stock exchange

Year-ender 2025: D-St set to see record FII selloff; DII inflows cushion

Shriram Finance stock has entered top-50 most valuable club on the BSE.

Shriram Finance breaks into top 50 most-valuable club; up 94% from 2025 low

Coal India share price rose on December 23

Coal India hits over 2-month high as arm's IPO likely in early 2026

Tata motors

Tata Motors CV, TMPV shares rise for 3rd straight day; here's why

dalmia bharat share price today

Emkay says 'Add' Dalmia Bharat on demand revival, capacity expansion plans

 
“The current line pipe order book stands at approximately 1.3 million tonnes, with a balanced mix between India and the US, complemented by a ductile iron pipe order book of about 355 kt, which is expected to provide strong execution visibility. Recent US order wins of over $715 million are likely to ensure high mill utilisation through FY28, while the India order book should benefit from export demand and upcoming water infrastructure projects,” Angel One said in its report.
 
The brokerage also highlighted that the company is expanding capacity through two greenfield projects covering LSAW and ductile iron pipes, along with three new manufacturing plants under development with a combined capacity of 950 KMTPA. This expansion is expected to strengthen its ability to serve both energy and water infrastructure demand.
 
In parallel, the introduction of two new value-added product categories, anti-microbial and anti-rodent, has increased system offerings to seven. This is expected to support margin improvement over the next few quarters.
 
Angel One further noted that the company delivered Ebitda of ₹1,186 crore in H1 FY26, providing strong visibility towards management’s FY26 Ebitda guidance of ₹2,200 crore. “Operational momentum and healthy execution support this outlook. The company also expects to maintain ROCE above 20 per cent,” the brokerage said.

Key risks remain

However, Angel One cautioned that Welspun Corp’s performance remains dependent on the timely award and execution of large oil and gas and water infrastructure projects. Any slowdown in sector capex or challenges in ramping up new greenfield capacities could impact utilisation, margins, and returns, it added. 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
         

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Asian markets trade higher

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

Growth potential and earnings factored into GE Vernova's valuationspremium

stock markets, trading

Direct equity investors take money off table in 2025, a first since Covidpremium

Q&A with Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies on market outlook for 2026.

Sensex can hit 100,000 in 2026 if earnings pickup: Chris Wood

initial public offering, IPO

Tonbo Imaging files DRHP for IPO after rapid growth in defence electronicspremium

Topics : Buzzing stocks Welspun Corp Share price share market Markets Sensex Nifty The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon