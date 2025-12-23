Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ola Electric share price rises 4% on hyperservice expansion; details inside

Ola Electric share price rises 4% on hyperservice expansion; details inside

As part of this expansion, Ola will progressively upgrade its existing service centres into Hyperservice Centres, starting with Bengaluru

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric, OLA(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric vehicle player Ola Electric continued to rule on the bourses after the company announced an update on the expansion of its Hyperservice initiative. Following the news, Ola Electric shares rose 4.12 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹36.1 per share on the BSE.
 
The counter continues to trade in the positive territory. At 01:17 PM on Tuesday, Ola Electric shares were trading at ₹35.21 per share, up 1.56 per cent from the previous close of ₹34.67 per share. A combined total of nearly 57.53 million equity shares of Ola Electric, worth nearly ₹203 crore, were exchanged on the BSE and NSE today.
 
 
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹99.90–₹30.79 per share on the BSE.

Ola announces expansion of its Hyperservice initiative

The electric vehicle player has announced the expansion of its Hyperservice initiative with the launch of dedicated Hyperservice Centres, designed to offer a same-day service guarantee* to eligible customers at no additional cost.
 
“As part of this expansion, Ola will progressively upgrade its existing service centres into Hyperservice Centres, starting with Bengaluru. The first Hyperservice Centre is now operational in Indiranagar, Bengaluru,” the company said in a release.

Also Read

HFCL share price

HFCL shares rise 5% on launching QIP at floor price of ₹65.84 per share

RITES share price

RITES shares jump over 8% on $35.2-million South Africa locomotive order

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Vodafone Idea zooms 99% from August low; here's why the stock is buzzing

Akums Drugs share

Akums Drugs shares jump 8% after ICICI Prudential MF buys stake

Shakti Pumps share price

Shakti Pumps shares jump 7% on ₹327-crore order win; details here

 
The Hyperservice Centre is designed to fundamentally simplify and speed up the service experience. 
 
“As part of the ongoing service upgrade, we are reimagining many of the fundamental aspects of the service experience. We see it as a core part of Ola ownership, and it needs the same level of innovation as the product itself. With Hyperservice Centres, we are setting a new benchmark — same-day service guarantee, at no extra cost for any customer. This is about using technology, process redesign and scale to remove friction and give every Ola customer a faster, simpler and more transparent service experience,” said a spokesperson for Ola Electric.
 
According to the release, the Hyperservice Centre features will include a dedicated customer lounge, free Wi-Fi, and real-time digital visibility across every stage of servicing, from check-in to delivery, ensuring speed, clarity and trust. Following the Bengaluru launch, Ola plans to rapidly upgrade select service centres to Hyperservice Centres pan-India over the coming weeks, upgrading service infrastructure nationwide. The expansion reinforces Ola’s focus on building a world-class EV ownership experience by combining technology, scale and customer-first design to raise industry standards for speed and reliability.
 
The company recently also announced the scale-up of Hyperservice into an open platform, making Ola’s genuine spare parts, diagnostic tools, and service training modules available not only to its customers but also to independent garages, mechanics, and fleet operators across the country. As part of the initiative, Ola’s spare parts can be purchased directly through the Ola Electric customer app and website, allowing every customer and garage to access high-quality, certified components without any middlemen, the company said in the release.
 
Additionally, the company also announced the nationwide rollout of its in-app service appointment feature, designed to offer greater ease and accessibility. The feature allows users to choose preferred service slots, track service status, and manage all service-related needs directly within the Ola Electric app.
 

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi

InCred Equities upgrades Tata Elxsi stock to 'Hold', lifts target to ₹5,639

Stock Market LIVE, December 23, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs mixed; IT drags, metal gains; India VIX up 2%

dalmia bharat share price today

Emkay says 'Add' Dalmia Bharat on demand revival, capacity expansion plans

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Why did Geojit downgrade Astra Microwave to 'Accumulate'? Check target

Jubilant FoodWorks

Festive boost fizzles amid weak QSR demand; Elara backs Jubilant FoodWorks

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Ola Electric Mobility share market Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon