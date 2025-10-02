Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nuvama Wealth gets Sebi approval to set up mutual fund business in India

Nuvama Wealth gets Sebi approval to set up mutual fund business in India

The final approval for registration of mutual fund will be granted by Sebi subject to fulfilment of certain requirements by the company

Nuvama, Nuvama group

This will enable Nuvama Wealth Management to launch schemes under mutual fund including Specialized Investment Fund category | Photo: ANI

Financial services company Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd has secured approval from markets regulator Sebi to set up its proposed mutual fund business.

In a stock exchange filing, Nuvama Wealth Management informed that "Sebi vide a letter dated October 1, 2025, has granted approval to the company to act as the sponsor and set up the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund".

This will enable Nuvama Wealth Management to launch schemes under mutual fund including Specialized Investment Fund category.

The final approval for registration of mutual fund will be granted by Sebi subject to fulfilment of certain requirements by the company.

In January, the company had informed stock exchanges regarding the application to be made to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeking approval to act as the sponsor for Nuvama Mutual Fund.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Mutual Fund Securities and Exchange Board of India mutual fund sector

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

