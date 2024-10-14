Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ola Electric share price slips 3% as ARAI questions co's pricing practices

Ola Electric share price slips 3% as ARAI questions co's pricing practices

Ola Electric share price declined as Automotive Research Association of India asked the company to provide clarification about a price reduction for its S1 X 2 kWh model in its recently announced sale

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric, OLA(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric Mobility shares declined 3.2 per cent in Monday morning deals to log an intraday low of Rs 87.34 per share. The shares of India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer slipped after the company's recent pricing practices came under the lens of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

ARAI is an automotive testing agency operating under the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


At around 10:58 AM, Ola Electric's share price was down 2.67 per cent at Rs 87.73 per share. The stock fell for the third consecutive session. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.56 per cent at 81,836.98 at around the same time. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 38,696.21 crore around the same time.
 

ARAI has asked Ola Electric to provide clarification regarding its failure to inform it about a price reduction for its S1X 2kWh model before the launch of the ‘BOSS’ sale as soon as possible. 

In case the company is found to have violated the set guidelines, Ola Electric may face legal action and potentially lose the subsidies its electric vehicles are eligible for under the PM Electric DRIVE Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme.

“Clarification has been requested. If any violations are found, action will be taken in accordance with the law and the scheme guidelines,” said a senior official aware of the developments. READ MORE 

In another blow to the fledgeling company, Ola Electric has been slapped with a notice from Consumer rights regulator CCPA after the National Consumer Helpline received over 10,000 complaints over the past year related to quality and after-sales service of the Ola vehicles.

These complaints, despite being escalated to higher levels of the company for redressal, remained unaddressed, as per reports. READ MORE 

The company posted a loss for the June quarter at Rs 347 crore against Rs 267 crore a year ago. Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,644 crore against Rs 1,243 crore. 

More From This Section

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500 pts, at 81,900, Nifty over 25,100; Pharma, Health, Oil drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Premier Energies' subsidiaries bag orders worth Rs 765 cr; shares soar 10%

Redtape hits record high; stock zooms 49% in 2 months on positive outlook

Redtape hits record high; stock zooms 49% in 2 months on positive outlook

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

DMart shares plunge 9% as it misses Q2 street estimates; brokerages mixed

Govt bonds

Indian bond yields dip as RBI cuts debt sale, govt announces second buyback


Since its listing on August 9, 2024, Ola Electric shares have lost 1 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 2 per cent during the same period. 


Also Read

Stock market, market

Stocks To Watch: Wipro, HAL, Dmart, Ola Electric, GIC Re, Oberoi Realty

Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted at the launch of two more models, the Sportster and Arrowhead, in the near future

Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal and his EVs need to be less combustible

Premiumola electric two wheeler ev

Ola Electric's BOSS sale under regulatory lens: What are ARAI's concerns?

OLA

CCPA directs Ola cabs to provide refund options to its consumers

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric executives meet MHI, seeks time to resolve service complaints

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Buzzing stocks Markets S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty share market Ola electric vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon