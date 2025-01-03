Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ONGC, Oil India shares surge 4% as crude oil prices hits over 2-month high

ONGC, Oil India shares surge 4% as crude oil prices hits over 2-month high

ONGC share price: Brent crude futures were trading above $76 per barrel-mark, while WTI Crude was around $73.4 per barrel. Both of them were higher by up to 0.36 per cent today

ONGC

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (Rs 255.20) and Oil India (Rs 483.90) gained 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak market after Brent crude oil price hit an over two-month high.
 
The rise in oil price came amid hopes of improvement in China's economic growth prospects. Xi's New Year address on Tuesday said that China would implement more proactive policies to promote growth in 2025.
 
Oil prices extended their gains on Friday, after closing at their highest in more than two months in the previous session, on hopes that governments across the world, too, may increase policy support to revive economic growth that would lift fuel demand, Reuters reported.   Brent crude futures were trading above $76 per barrel-mark, while WTI Crude was around $73.4 per barrel. Both of them were higher by 0.3 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively, today.
 
 
In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.63 per cent at 79,437 at 09:59 AM. ONGC share price (down 26 per cent) and Oil India share price (down 38 per cent) have corrected over 25 per cent from their respective record highs touched in August 2024.
 
That said, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has maintained a 'neutral' outlook on the oil and gas sector for financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The agency expects the credit profile of upstream oil companies to remain dependent on crude oil prices.

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

RITES shares gain 4% on securing order from Steel Authority of India

MOIL, MOIL Logo

MOIL up 6% on posting biz update; expects to surpass best ever Q3 revenue

Hero MotoCorp VIDA V1 Electric Scooter

Hero MotoCorp share price drops over 3% as Dec auto sales fall 17.5% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra shares up 6% post Q3 update; gross advances rise 21%

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

IRFC shares rise 3% after inking MoU for renewable energy projects

 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) generation for upstream companies may fall with a moderation in oil prices and a reduction in production from legacy fields. However, the impact of low crude oil price is expected to be offset by the removal of special excise on the production of crude and an increase in production expected from new discoveries, it added.
 
The agency, however, said upstream companies will continue to earn healthy margins, despite the current decline in crude oil prices, as price remains above $65 per barrel.  
 
"This would keep sufficient cushion in margin, with an estimated break-even cost of production at $40-45 a barrel, leaving Ebitda of $20-30 per barrel. Oil prices averaged $78.7 per barrel during Q2FY25 and declined to $75.2 during October 2024 and $73.02 in November 2024,"it pointed out.
 
Crude prices will remain dependent on global geopolitical developments, including demand pickup and production targets announced by the Opec+, it said.

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 600 pts to 79,350; IT, Pharma, Health, financials drag most

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold price today: How to trade gold as US dollar surges to 52-wk highs?

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Why Avenue Supermarts owner of DMart shares hit 15% upper circuit in trade?

IPO

Technichem Organics IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Jefferies sees rate cuts in 2025; raises target price for HDFC, ICICI Bank

Jefferies sees rate cuts in India in 2025; ups HDFC, ICICI Bk target price

Topics : Buzzing stocks ONGC OIL India stock market trading Market trends Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon