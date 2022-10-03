JUST IN
RITES hits all-time high on healthy outlook; stock climbs 15% in 3 days
ONGC, Oil India to gain most from gas price hike; IGL worst hit: Analysts
Chalet Hotels up 6%, hits 52-week high in a weak market on ratings upgrade
ONGC, Oil India gain up to 6% as govt increases gas prices; MGL falls 4%
MARKET LIVE: Sensex sheds 350pts, Nifty below 17,000; India VIX climbs 7%
Stocks to Watch: Suzlon, RIL, ONGC, Gas, Airtel, HFCL, Adani Enterprises
What's in store for the markets in the second half of FY23?
Nifty outperforms MSCI EM for tenth quarter on the trot, shows data
Street signs: Trend weak on FPIs, Electronics Mart India IPO, and more
Nifty's fall below 16,500 will be bearish signal in the near-term
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Chalet Hotels up 6%, hits 52-week high in a weak market on ratings upgrade
RITES hits all-time high on healthy outlook; stock climbs 15% in 3 days
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

ONGC, Oil India to gain most from gas price hike; IGL worst hit: Analysts

Analysts at Antique stock Broking said every $1/mmbtu rise in gas prices is expected to lift ONGC, and Oil India's standalone Ebitda by 4 per cent, and 7 per cent, respectively

Topics
Gas price | ONGC | OIL India

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

ONGC, Oil India to gain most from gas price hike; IGL worst hit: Analysts

The 40 per cent hike in gas prices under the administered price mechanism (APM) advised by the Kirit Parekh committee last week from $ 6.26/ Metric Million British Thermal Unit (mmbtu) to $8.57/mmbtu, and 26.26 per cent jump in high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) gas price to $12.5/mmbtu will have a far reaching implication. While the cost of producing fertilisers, power, and ceramic tiles etc. will go up, select upstream companies, analysts said, will reap benefits of the move. However, the proposal will need Cabinet approval.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gas price

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 10:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.