JUST IN
Will the rally in the broader markets continue?
What is a follow-on public offer?
VA Tech Wabag surges 10% in two days, nears 52-week high on stable outlook
Valuation, capital gains tax treatment key risks for the market: Analysts
Laurus Labs hits 52-week low, tanks 7% on margin concerns
Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Lupin, Fusion Micro Fin, Five-Star, NBCC, PNB
MARKET: Indices hit fresh highs again; Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 18,650
Indices log new record highs buoyed by RIL; Sensex rises 211 points
Sebi gives nod to appointment of Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE
Over Rs 5,000-cr IPOs may hit mkts in Dec as investor sentiment perks up
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Will the rally in the broader markets continue?
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Crude oil prices can rise up to $110 a barrel in 2023, say analysts

Brent crude oil prices have slipped nearly 15 per cent in the last few weeks, from a peak of around $98 a barrel to a little over $83 a barrel now despite OPEC+ cutting supply

Topics
Crude Oil Price | crude oil supply | Crude oil price spike

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

oil
Photo: Bloomberg

Brent crude oil prices can rise up to $110 a barrel in 2023, up nearly 33 per cent from the current levels, said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a recent note. This is, however, lower than the peak level of nearly $127 a barrel hit earlier in 2022 as geopolitical concerns took center stage amid rising demand.

ALSO READ: As Russia becomes India's premier oil supplier, Saudi is not losing sleep

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on crude oil price

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 11:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.