Why did Amber Enterprises share price rise over 3% today? Find out here

Around 11:05 AM, Amber Enterprises share was trading 3.03 per cent higher at ₹6,676.25 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 85,757.91 levels.

Amber Enterprises share price today

Amber Enterprises said the development reinforces its long-term strategy to boost domestic EMS manufacturing sector.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amber Enterprises share price today: Amber Enterprises shares were in demand on Monday, January 5, 2026, with the scrip rising up to 3.39 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹6,700.10 per share. 
 
Around 11:05 AM, Amber Enterprises share was trading 3.03 per cent higher at ₹6,676.25 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 85,757.91 levels.

Why drove Amber Enterprises shares higher?

Amber Enterprises’ share price rose today after the company informed stock exchanges on January 2, 2026, that its step-down subsidiaries, Ascent-K Circuit Private Limited and Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd, have received formal approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).
 
 
In an exchange filling, Amber Enterprises said, “We wish to inform the Exchanges that, today on 02nd January 2026, in the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Jitin Prasada, Hon’ble minister of state for Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Commerce and Industry, S Krishnan, Secretary for the MeitY, Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, Ascent-K Circuit Private Limited and Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd, step-down subsidiaries of the Company, have received formal approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).”  ALSO READ | DMart shares hit 11-month low; Analyst cuts target after Q3 update 
The approval is seen as a key positive trigger, as it is expected to accelerate the localisation of critical electronic components, Amber Enterprises said. This would strengthen India’s electronics manufacturing services (EMS) value chain and support the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Amber Enterprises said the development reinforces its long-term strategy to boost domestic EMS manufacturing sector.
 
Amber Enterprises is a leading B2B solutions provider and market leader in India’s room air conditioner (RAC) manufacturing space, serving marquee brands such as LG, Voltas and Daikin.   ALSO READ | Nifty IT index declines 2.5% as sector braces for subdued Q3 growth 
The company has built a strong position through deep backward integration and a diversified product portfolio, manufacturing not only complete RACs but also key components such as heat exchangers, motors, copper tubes and plastic parts. Over the years, Amber has expanded beyond consumer durables into electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including PCB and PCBA solutions, and mobility applications, positioning itself as an integrated manufacturing partner across multiple industries.
 
The company operates a wide network of large-scale manufacturing facilities across India, enabling scale, efficiency and quality control. In electronics, Amber caters to automotive, industrial and consumer segments, while in mobility it provides HVAC solutions for railways and is scaling up offerings such as doors and pantry systems, with plans to grow in passenger coach air-conditioning. 
 

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

