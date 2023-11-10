Peak XV Partners sells 1.5% stake in Aptus Value Housing for Rs 213 cr

Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA) on Friday divested a 1.5 per cent stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance India for over Rs 213 crore through open market transactions.

Peak XV Partners, through its affiliate, Peak XV Partners Investments VI sold the shares in two tranches of Aptus Value Housing Finance India on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to the block deal data available with the NSE, Peak XV Partners Investments VI offloaded 74,35,937 shares, amounting to a 1.5 per cent stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance India.

These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 287 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 213.41 crore.

After the transaction, Peak XV Partners shareholding in the company has declined to 1.11 per cent from 2.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund picked up 60 lakh shares and Blue Diamond Properties Pvt Ltd acquired more than 14.35 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent stake, respectively, in Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.

The shares were bought at the same price by SBI Mutual Fund and Blue Diamond Properties Pvt Ltd.

Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India jumped 5.98 per cent to close at Rs 303.20 apiece on the NSE.