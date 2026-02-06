Sai Life Sciences shares jump 8% as Q3 profit surges 86% YoY

Shares of Sai Life Sciences Ltd. rose over 8 per cent on Friday after the company reported an 86 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in the net profit for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3-FY26).

The company's stock rose as much as 8.16 per cent during the day to ₹877 per share, the steepest intraday gain since August 8 last year. The stock pared gains to trade 4.9 per cent higher at ₹850.5 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:32 PM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 19 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 7.5 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Sai Life has a total market capitalisation of ₹17,884.92 crore.

Sai Life Sciences Q3 results

Revenue for the quarter rose 26.5 per cent to ₹556 crore compared with ₹440 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda increased 56.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹188 crore from ₹120 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 33.8 per cent from 27.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sai Life Q3 management commentary

ALSO READ | Data Patterns shares zoom 9% as Dec quarter profit jumps 30% YoY "During the quarter, we strengthened our technology platforms through greater adoption of digital, AI-enabled and modern chemistry approaches, enhancing our ability to support increasingly complex programs for global innovator clients," Krishna Kanumuri, managing director and chief executive officer, said. "Looking ahead, we remain confident in sustaining our growth momentum in the coming year. With disciplined execution and a clear strategic direction, Sai Life Sciences is well positioned to support the next phase of innovation while creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

The company has invested ₹405 crore in capital expenditure so far, against its planned outlay of ₹700 crore for FY26. Commenting on the progress, Siva Chittor, Chief Financial Officer, said the investment remains in line with the company’s guided FY26 capex plan and reinforces its commitment to building scalable, future-ready infrastructure. "With strengthened capabilities, a solid order pipeline, and a more resilient operating foundation, we are well positioned for another year of strong and profitable growth, creating enduring value for our stakeholders.”

The company will conduct an earnings call at 4:00 PM (IST) on 6 February 2026 to discuss the financial and business performance of the quarter.