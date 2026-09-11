Pine Labs shares rally 13% on record volume; most active stock on NSE

Pine Labs share price: Shares of Pine Labs were in an uptrend on Friday, gaining nearly 13 per cent on heavy volumes even as the markets remained under pressure amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The fintech company's shares opened in the red at ₹171 but soon attracted heavy buying interest, climbing to an intraday high of ₹194.50, up nearly 13 per cent.

As of 1:10 PM, the stock was holding on to the gains to trade near the day's high at ₹194.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.64 per cent at 23,325.

The rise in Pine Labs shares was accompanied by a sharp spike in trading volumes. According to exchange data, nearly 160 million shares changed hands on the NSE, compared with around 16 million shares in the previous session. It was also the most active stock on the NSE during Friday's trade.

According to Harish Jujarey, AVP, Equity Research, Prithvi Finmart, Friday's rally was Pine Labs' biggest single-day gain since listing. Previously, the stock's biggest gain was recorded on August 3, when it closed 9.5 per cent higher.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Also, trading volume was the highest since the company's listing in November 2024.

Jujarey said that Pine Labs stock price has been under pressure since listing but found strong support around the ₹135 levels in May 2026. Since then, the stock has been consolidating in a broad range of ₹135–170 levels. In today’s session, the stock finally broke above the upper end of this range at ₹170 -171 levels.

Technically, the stock has given a breakout from a long-term falling trendline, confirming a positive trend reversal, he said, adding that the counter may extend the rally towards the recent swing high of ₹210-215.

"As the stock has already moved up sharply today, investors may avoid chasing the rally and instead wait for dips towards ₹185-180 levels for fresh accumulation," the analyst added.