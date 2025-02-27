Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shares of NBFCs, MFIs rally up to 15% as RBI reduces risk weight on loans

Shares of NBFCs, MFIs rally up to 15% as RBI reduces risk weight on loans

CreditAccess, L&T Fin, RBL Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Five-Star Business Finance, Ujjivan SFB, Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam, M&M Financial, AU SFB and Bandhan Bank were up in the range of 4% - 15%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought granular data from select non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on their loan book growth.

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) and Micro-Finance Institutions (MFI) rallied up to 15 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced risk weight on MFI loans and loans to NBFCs.
 
Shares of CreditAccess Grameen rallied 15 per cent to Rs 997 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The stock of MFI had underperformed the market, with its market value halved to Rs 750 as of January 27, 2025, from its 52-week high of Rs 1,553 hit on June 7, 2024. At 10:34 am; CreditAccess was quoting 10 per cent higher at Rs 948.30, as compared to flat BSE Sensex at 74,601.
 
 
Among other stocks L&T Finance, RBL Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Five-Star Business Finance, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Home First Finance Company India, AU Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Aditya Birla Capital and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company were up in the range of 4 per cent to 6 per cent. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), recently, announced a significant policy reversal, restoring the risk weights on exposures of Schedule Commercial Banks (SCBs) to NBFCs, as well as MFI, to their original levels. The RBI decided to roll back the additional 25 percentage points risk weight it had imposed on bank loans to NBFCs in November 2023. Starting April 1, 2025, banks will go back to assigning risk weights based on NBFCs’ external credit ratings, as per Basel III regulations.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman at Business Standard Manthan

Stock Market LIVE: Aim to relook customs, duties, says Sitharaman at BS Manthan; Sensex, Nifty flat

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Polycab India, KEI, Havells, RR Kabel, UltraTech tank up to 15%; here's why

TCS

Growth jitters take 'byte' out of TCS; nears 52-week low on growth concerns

This BSE 500 stock hit 46-month low; brokerages remain bullish

Why are brokerages bullish on this BSE500 stock that hit 46-month low today

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why this recently-listed SME stock jumped over 6% today? Details here

 
RBI has initiated several regulatory measures in recent months to support the sector and enhance the operating performance of lenders. This includes a reduction in the repo rate, undertaking of several liquidity-enhancing operations, deferment of LCR, ECL, and project-financing regulations, and the lifting of supervisory restrictions on KMB and many others.
 
The rollback of additional risk weight on bank loans to NBFCs will ease capital requirements for banks, boosting credit flow to the shadow banks. This may lower NBFCs’ borrowing costs thereby aiding margins, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
The restoration of risk weights to pre-November 2023 levels will help alleviate this pressure, especially as the profitability of many mid-sized banks is already under pressure due to asset quality concerns in unsecured segments. As a result, banks are expected to witness an improvement in their CET-1 ratios, as they will require less capital against these loans. Stronger capitalization will enhance banks’ ability to absorb potential assets quality shocks and support recovery in business growth, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
The reversal in risk weights on MFI loans from 125 per cent to 100 per cent/75 per cent will help reduce risk weighted assets (RWAs) for banks, supporting capital adequacy levels. Universal banks like Bandhan, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, and some small finance banks (SFBs) with significant exposure to the microfinance sector will be the key beneficiaries, the brokerage firm said.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to make partial recovery from deepest rout in decades: Poll

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Markets Today: Trump tariffs; FIIs; Nifty50 expiry, Beezaasan IPO allotment

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Feb 27: SBI, Airtel, UltraTech, Nuvama, SpiceJet, IndiGo

Premiumbuy sell stock

Record 2,509 stocks flash red in February 2025 as selloff continues

PremiumMarket, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

From automobile to FMCG sector: Earnings growth engine in slow lane

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends NBFCs MFIs CreditAccess Grameen Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services AU Small Finance Bank stock Bandhan Bank RBL Bank RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon