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Home / Markets / News / Priority Jewels makes firm debut, lists at 15% premium on NSE

Priority Jewels makes firm debut, lists at 15% premium on NSE

Priority Jewels shares listed at ₹225 on the BSE, a premium of 12.60 per cent against the offer price of ₹200. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange, it debuted at ₹230, up 15 per cent.

Priority Jewels makes firm debut, lists at 15% premium on NSE

Priority Jewels makes firm debut, lists at 15% premium on NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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Priority Jewels shares made a firm debut on the exchanges on Friday as they listed at a premium of 15 per cent, slightly lower than the grey market expectations.
 
Priority Jewels shares listed at ₹225 on the BSE, a premium of 12.60 per cent against the offer price of ₹200. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it debuted at ₹230, up 15 per cent.
 
Ahead of the debut, Priority Jewels IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) was trading at a premium of 14 per cent or ₹28, estimating a listing price of ₹228 as against the offer price of ₹200. 
Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart noted that Priority Jewels made a modest listing, "broadly in line with our "Neutral" rating." She further added that, "with a Neutral view we see limited scope for a compelling long-term value story unless RoNW improves toward peer levels and customer concentration declines post-listing, a view that continues to hold post-listing." Nyati said that with most of the anticipated listing gain already realised and no clear re-rating trigger, near-term upside appears limited. "Allottees seeking listing gains may consider booking profits, while those continuing to hold could place a stop loss near the ₹200 issue price to limit downside risk. Fresh accumulation is not recommended at this stage," she said.
 
  
The offer received bids for 32.16 crore shares as against 32.02 lakh shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 100.45 times.

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The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 39.87 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 166.49 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 106.76 times.
 
Priority Jewels IPO Details
 
The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and closed on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹190 and ₹200 per share.
 
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 45,75,000 equity shares worth up to ₹91.5 crore. The objectives of the fresh issue include ₹75 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain working capital borrowings and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.
 
Priority Jewels designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of lightweight, affordable, diamond-studded gold and platinum fine jewellery. 
 
Its products are sold directly to independent jewellers and jewellery chains in India, as well as select international markets. Its portfolio primarily comprises lightweight, affordable daily-wear jewellery, including rings, earrings, pendants, neckwear and bracelets, along with occasion and couture jewellery. 
 
The company also manufactures lab-grown diamond jewellery against specific customer orders, allowing it to cater to evolving consumer preferences.
 
The company supplies jewellery to leading retail players, including CaratLane, Kalyan Jewellers India, Reliance Retail, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Senco Gold.  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
  

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 10:00 AM IST