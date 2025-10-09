Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PE investment in real estate down 32% in Jul-Sep to $1.5 bn: Report

Private equity investment into the Indian real estate sector fell 32 per cent during the July-September period to USD 1.5 billion, according to Savills India.

The PE inflow stood at USD 4.3 billion in 2024 calendar year, USD 3.9 billion in 2023, USD 3.4 billion each in 2022 and 2021. During 2020 calendar year, the PE investments stood at USD 6.6 billion.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

The inflow stood at USD 2.2 billion in the year-ago period.

In a statement on Thursday, real estate consultant Savills India said the private equity (PE) inflows in the office assets stood at USD 0.6 billion or 39 per cent of total inflows, followed closely by data centres (38 per cent).

The residential segment accounted for 20 per cent of the PE investments.

During the January-September period of this calendar year, the PE inflows have touched USD 3.9 billion.

 

"While institutional investments have moderated since the 2020 peak, 2025 inflows remain broadly stable, reinforcing India's sustained appeal as a long-term real estate investment destination," the consultant said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate Realty

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

