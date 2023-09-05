Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

Rally in Nifty PSU Bank index might lose stream as it nears resistance zone

Only when the index manages to close 4,680 level, it could signify a breakout on the charts, potentially opening the door to further gains

banks
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 7:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Private Banks Index
The Nifty Private Banks Index is currently placed at 23,205.05, and it appears to be in a range-bound phase on the charts. This means it's oscillating between 22,850 and 23,350, and any significant move above or below these levels could trigger a directional shift.

If the index successfully breaches the upper range at 23,350, the next resistance levels to watch out for are around 23,480 and 23,680. On the other hand, if it closes below the lower range of 22,850, then the next support levels could come into play around 22,675 and 22,475.

Given this range-bound scenario, the wisest trading strategy right now would be to exercise patience and wait for a clear breakout. Traders and investors should remain vigilant for a decisive move that takes the index either above 23,350 or below 22,850. This breakout, when it happens, can serve as a strong signal for strategic trading decisions.

Nifty PSU Bank Index
The Nifty PSU Bank Index is currently positioned at 4,651.35, and a close look at the charts reveals some significant levels that traders should keep in mind. Firstly, there's a formidable resistance barrier anticipated around the 4,680-mark. If the index manages to close above this level, it could signify a breakout on the charts, potentially opening the door to further gains. In such a scenario, traders should be prepared to encounter the next resistance levels at 4,736 and 4,825.

However, as long as the index doesn't close below 4,564, the strategy for the near term should lean towards buying on dips. A close below 4,564, though, might invite some selling pressure. In this case, the index could find intermediate support in the range of 4,490 to 4,475. A subsequent close below this range could lead to a more pronounced selloff, with direct support zones expected around 4,400 and 4,325.

For those holding bullish positions, it's vital to closely monitor the 4,490 to 4,475 range. Until this range is breached, the near-term trend for PSU Banks remains bullish, making buying on dips the preferred trading strategy. 

=====================================
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security.
 

Also Read

Nifty PSU Bank index forms 'lower top, lower bottom' formation on charts

Nifty PSU Bank index may rally another 10% from here on, show charts

Nifty holding above key DMAs, to make new high on breakout from this hurdle

Nifty Pvt bank index is consolidating; track these levels for next big move

Nifty Financial Services may see correction; PSB index eyes profit booking

Crediting funds to Sebi's IPEF to be done through online mode only

Jio Financial recovers losses; EMS sets price band at Rs 200-211 for IPO

Sebi brings new format for abridged prospectus for debt securities

Bond market optimistic on inclusion in international bond indices

IEX trade volume rises over 13% to 8,865 million units in August


Topics : Stock calls Market Outlook Nifty Bank Nifty Private Sector Bank Nifty PSU Bank

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon