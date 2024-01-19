Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram Temple consecration: Stock, money markets to be shut on Monday

In a circular, the NSE said the currency derivative segment would remain closed on January 22

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trading on stock exchanges and money markets will remain closed on January, with the Maharashtra government announcing a holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a circular, the NSE said the currency derivative segment would remain closed on January 22.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said there would be no transactions and settlements in government securities (both primary and secondary markets), foreign exchange, money markets, and rupee interest rate derivatives. 

The settlement for all pending transactions would be deferred to the subsequent working day, according to a RBI release. The RBI also said the three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction conducted on Friday with date of reversal Monday would now be reversed on January 23. 

In addition, the three-day VRR auction announced earlier stands cancelled and instead, a two-day VRR auction will now be conducted on Tuesday.

All bank branches in Uttar Pradesh and in some other states will remain closed on Monday.   

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Sebi mulling exemptions in AIF norms, may allow pledging of infra assets

Rashi Peripherals raises Rs 150 cr pre-IPO from institutional investors

BSE, NSE to conduct special trading session testing disruption readiness

Sebi to crack down on inflation of IPO subscription, spots such 3 cases

Bharti Airtel hits fresh peak, soars 5% on hopes of tariff hikes in 2024

Topics : RBI money market fund Ram temple Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon