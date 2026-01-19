RBL Bank shares slide 8% as Q3 profit misses street's estimates

Shares of RBL Bank tumbled over 8 per cent on Monday after the lender reported a lower-than-expected bottom line in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3-FY26).

The lender's stock fell as much as 8.46 per cent during the day to ₹297.15 per share, the biggest intraday gain since October 21, 2024. The stock pared losses to trade 7.3 per cent lower at ₹300.8 apiece, compared to a 0.62 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:42 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday and currently trade at 7.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.8 per cent this year, compared to a 2.2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. RBL Bank has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,545.55 crore.

RBL Bank Q3 results

RBL Bank reported Q3FY26 profit after tax of ₹214 crore , a 20 per cent miss versus Motilal Oswal's estimates, though up 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), largely due to higher-than-expected provisions. This was partly offset by higher other income, the brokerage said.

Net interest income rose 4.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 6.9 per cent sequentially to ₹1,660 crore, in line with expectations. Net interest margin expanded 12 basis points Q-o-Q to 4.63 per cent, aided by a decline in cost of funds.

Other income increased 13 per cent Q-o-Q but declined 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,050 crore, beating estimates by 6 per cent, driven by healthy fee income. Treasury gains jumped to ₹91.3 million from ₹6.7 crore in the previous quarter. Overall, total revenue grew 2 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹2,700 crore.

Motilal Oswal on RBL Bank earnings

Motilal Oswal said it has cut its FY26 earnings estimate for RBL Bank by 7 per cent to factor in higher near-term provisions, while maintaining its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28. The brokerage noted that RBL Bank reported an earnings miss due to elevated provisions, even as pre-provision operating profit remained healthy, supported by stronger other income.

Business growth was modest during the quarter; however, the bank has guided for healthy growth in wholesale advances of 20-25 per cent Y-o-Y and retail advances of 25-30 per cent Y-o-Y. The bank also plans to grow its unsecured loan book at a calibrated pace.

Motilal Oswal highlighted that a comfortable credit-deposit ratio and the expected capital infusion from Emirates NBD should support stronger credit growth. With an aggressive provisioning policy, the brokerage expects a gradual improvement in asset quality, with slippages likely to moderate as conditions in unsecured lending improve.

=========

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)