Tiger Global tax ruling unlikely to spook FPIs, raises bar on tax substance

The Supreme Court’s verdict directing Tiger Global to pay capital gains tax on its 2018 sale of Flipkart shares is unlikely to trigger an immediate pullback by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). However, legal and tax experts say the ruling sharpens scrutiny around treaty benefits and could influence how offshore investors structure future India bets.

Market participants broadly view the judgment as fact-specific, centred on the interpretation of grandfathering provisions under the India–Mauritius tax treaty and the application of the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR). As a result, the ruling is not expected to lead to panic-driven FPI selling or abrupt changes in portfolio allocations.

“The Tiger Global ruling is unlikely to trigger any immediate or large-scale FPI sell-off,” said Aditya Bhattacharya, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys. “FPIs generally price in tax risks over time, and this decision is confined largely to grandfathering and substance.”

On Friday, the Sensex rose 0.2 per cent despite concerns around the Supreme Court’s judgment and its impact on FPI sentiment.

Experts said the verdict does not disturb the broader capital gains tax framework applicable to FPIs. Instead, it clarifies that grandfathering benefits cannot be claimed mechanically, and that investors must demonstrate commercial substance and eligibility.

A regulatory expert noted that the impact on flows is expected to be “minor”, as the ruling affects only a narrow segment of investments claiming treaty protection under grandfathering clauses. “Its application is limited rather than systemic,” Bhattacharya said.

That said, the judgment is expected to raise the compliance bar for FPIs relying on treaty benefits—particularly those routed through Mauritius.

Tax advisers expect FPIs to respond not by exiting India, but by reassessing structures. “FPIs are likely to strengthen economic substance, revisit treaty positions, and reassess holding structures to ensure compliance with GAAR, principal purpose test (PPT) and limitation of benefits (LOB) requirements,” Bhattacharya said. Greater emphasis on documentation and conservative tax positions is expected, rather than aggressive restructuring.

Arijit Ghosh, tax lawyer at Trilegal, said the Supreme Court has taken a narrow view of the residual clause under the India–Mauritius treaty, limiting its application to direct transfers of Indian shares acquired before 2017. While this interpretation arose in the context of indirect transfers, it could embolden tax authorities to challenge treaty claims more frequently, including on transfers of non-share securities.

“This approach may run contrary to the object and purpose of the treaty,” Ghosh said, adding that FPIs claiming benefits under the residual clause—both for pre- and post-2017 investments—could now face heightened challenges on grounds of commercial substance.

The ruling comes amid an existing shift in FPI routing trends. Experts said Mauritius-linked FPI flows have been moderating over the past few years, with investors diversifying into jurisdictions offering stronger substance and regulatory certainty.

At the end of December, the island nation was the fifth-biggest jurisdiction for channelling FPI flows into India. The assets under custody from Mauritius stood at Rs 3 trillion, down from Rs 4.3 trillion at the end of 2020, when it was the second-biggest jurisdiction after the US.

“Mauritius remains relevant, but treaty-based investing has become compliance-driven rather than tax-driven,” Bhattacharya said.

In 2023, Singapore overtook Mauritius as the second-most preferred geography for FPIs. In 2024 and 2025, it slipped below Luxembourg and Ireland, respectively. Experts said Singapore could continue to gain more prominence. It is already a preferred destination for conducting futures and options (F&O) trades, given the popularity of the SGX–GIFT City connect for trades in Gift Nifty.

Experts said under the current environment, GIFT City offers a safer harbour.

Notably, FPIs operating through GIFT City are seen as largely insulated from the impact of the ruling. Vishal Lohia, associate partner at Dhruva Advisors, said the judgment does not directly affect International Financial Services Centre-based structures, which benefit from domestic tax exemptions and do not rely on overseas treaties vulnerable to GAAR overrides.

“Post-ruling, interest in GIFT City structures may rise as a safer alternative,” Lohia said, adding that commercial substance will still be key under the GIFT City fund management framework.