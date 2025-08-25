Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rising yields rattle India's bond market rally as investors turn cautious

Rising yields rattle India's bond market rally as investors turn cautious

Fears of a widening deficit have pushed up the benchmark yield by 18 basis points this month, with the bulk of that rise coming last week

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Pension funds and insurers- key pillars of support for the local bond market — are also turning wary | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bhaskar Dutta and Subhadip Sircar
 
Two months ago, it was hard to spot a bear in India’s bond market. Now, sentiment has flipped, with investors demanding higher returns to hold the nation’s debt. 
That shift pushed the spread between the 10-year yield and the central bank’s policy rate to a two-year high last week. The yield now sits more than a percentage point above the policy rate. Investors expect that trend to persist, with a Bloomberg poll of 11 traders projecting the benchmark will hold near 6.5 per cent through year-end.
 
The market is “nervous after recent losses,” and traders are avoiding risks, said Sandeep Yadav, head of fixed income at DSP Asset Managers Pvt. Yadav said his fund is cutting longer-duration exposure.
 
 
Pension funds and insurers- key pillars of support for the local bond market — are also turning wary. Ketan Parikh, head of fixed-income at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., said that demand from the sector has slowed.

Also Read

Government bonds, bond yield

Bond yield rises to 4-month high; OIS market discounts rate cut by Dec

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's liquidity measures drive short-term bond rally, widening yield spreadpremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's policy resets bond markets, signals deeper yield compression ahead

Stock market

Bond vigilantes stirred by US tax bill cloud foreign inflows to Indiapremium

bond markets, bonds, bond market

Message from bond market: US financing needs can roil equity marketspremium

 
India’s debt market is sidestepping the broader emerging-market rally, where cooling inflation and steady inflows have buoyed local bonds. The selloff risks pushing up financing costs for businesses just as looming US tariffs could shave as much as 1 per cent off the nation’s gross domestic product. Rising yields also risk blunting the impact of the Reserve Bank of India’s 100 basis points of rate cuts between February and June, aiming at reviving a slowing economy. 
 
The reversal has been swift. Losses piled up after the RBI’s cautious stance this month dimmed hopes of more easing and sent yields soaring. While a sovereign rating upgrade on Aug 14 sparked a rally, gains vanished within hours as fiscal concerns resurfaced. 
 
When traders returned to their desks after an extended weekend last Monday, they unleashed the worst selloff in almost two years, spooked by fears that the government’s plan to cut consumption taxes could undermine its reputation for fiscal restraint.
 
Fears of a widening deficit have pushed up the benchmark yield by 18 basis points this month, with the bulk of that rise coming last week. That contrasts sharply with the first half of 2025, when yields fell nearly 45 basis points thanks to large-scale RBI bond buying. At that time, firms including Aberdeen Investments and Citigroup Inc. predicted a sustained rally. 
 
“It’s kind of difficult to gauge where the selloff will stop,” says Shrisha Acharya, vice president - treasury at Anand Rathi Global Finance Ltd. There are “real concerns” that New Delhi could sell additional bonds, perhaps in the range of 1 trillion rupees to 2 trillion rupees, he said. 
 
Still, some players including Nomura Holdings Inc. and DBS Bank Ltd. expect the government to stick to its fiscal deficit target. Any minor slippage can be funded through short-term instruments such as treasury bills, avoiding an increase in supply of long-term bonds, Nomura economists led by Sonal Varma wrote in a note.
 
Despite the recent selloff, yields remain about 20 basis points lower this year.
 
Traders are hoping that New Delhi will cut down on long-tenor issuances, which have borne the brunt of the selling, when it unveils the fiscal second-half borrowing plan in late September.
 
“Long bonds could get some reprieve if the RBI adjusts the supply in long bonds in the second half borrowing program,” ICICI Prudential’s Parikh said.
 

More From This Section

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 277 pts, Nifty tests 24,950; IT stocks lead rally; YES Bank up 3.5%

dividend shares

Dividend, bonus issue: Vedanta, HDFC Bank, 12 others to remain in focus

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee gains as Powell opens door for rate cuts; opens higher at 87.39/$

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 25: RIL, IndiGo, Max Health, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank

Stock market

AB Capital, Asahi India among top stock picks for today; Check target here

Topics : India bond market Indian Bond market Bond Yields bond yield RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks Today55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon