AB Capital, Asahi India among top stock picks for today; Check target here

NSE Scrip: Aditya Birla Capital
View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹286
On the monthly chart, the stock has registered a breakout after a prolonged seven-year consolidation phase, often signaling the onset of a strong directional move. The breakout is well-supported by robust volume action, with higher volumes on advances and relatively lower volumes on declines, reflecting sustained accumulation and lending credibility to the move. From an indicator standpoint, the RSI smoothened had earlier stabilized near the 50 level and has now turned upward with a bullish crossover, indicating fresh positive momentum and further strengthening the bullish outlook.
Hence, we recommend to Buy Aditya Birla Capital around 286 - 283 | Stop-loss: ₹273 | Target: ₹312
NSE Scrip: Asahi India Glass
View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹883
The stock witnessed a multi-month breakout in July, followed by a strong up-move. After a brief consolidation over the past couple of weeks, prices have resumed their uptrend this week with a continuation flag breakout. Currently trading in uncharted territory, the stock reflects inherent strength and clear outperformance against the broader markets. The breakout is further validated by favorable indicator setup and the formation of a bullish Marubozu candle.
Hence, we recommend to Buy Asahi India Glass around 883 - 875 | Stop-loss: ₹837| Target: ₹975
NSE Scrip – Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹159
During the week, chemical and fertilizer stocks remained in focus, and this stock too showcased notable strength. On the weekly chart, it registered a breakout from a strong bullish reversal pattern, the “Inverse Head and Shoulder,” accompanied by above-average volumes. Moreover, on the daily chart, the RSI smoothened crossed above the 60 mark, confirming robust positive momentum in the counter.
Hence, we recommend to Buy RCF around 159 - 157 | Stop-loss: ₹149| Target: ₹175
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)