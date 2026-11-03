Rupee extends gains for third day, settles at 94.75 against the dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated for the third straight day on the back of foreign fund inflows into the domestic equity market, dealers said.

The rupee, which opened at 94.68 against the dollar, compared with the previous close of 94.90, strengthened to 94.61 during the day before giving up some gains to settle at 94.75.

During the day, a rebound in crude oil prices following the US attack on Iran, which renewed tensions in West Asia, limited further appreciation of the rupee. The market also remained cautious ahead of the US midterm election results.

Brent crude oil prices rallied to reach $106.07 per barrel, reversing course after Monday's sharp 7.63 per cent decline to $104.77 a barrel.

“Indian rupee extended its gains for the third straight session, supported by foreign fund inflows into domestic equities amid expectations of a potential tax cut,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.

“However, a rebound in crude oil prices after Monday’s decline tempered the currency’s upward momentum. The dollar traded mixed against Asian peers ahead of the US mid-term elections. In the near term, spot USD/INR is expected to oscillate within a 95.40–94.30 range,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.

The Indian unit has gained 1.14 per cent so far this quarter on the back of regulatory measures aimed at curbing speculation. So far in 2026, the rupee has depreciated 5.14 per cent.