Rupee falls 9 paise to settle at all-time low of 83.22 against US dollar

In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.25 per cent. It depreciated by 7.8 per cent in the previous financial year, FY22

Rupee

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
The rupee hit a fresh closing low on Thursday due to persistent concerns about a slowdown in China and the possibility of higher interest rates in the US continuing to weigh heavily on investors' minds. Public sector banks sold dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, which prevented a sharper fall, currency dealers said.

The current market sentiment appears dull, with a noticeable absence of catalysts for optimism, dealers said.

The Indian unit ended the day at 83.21 a dollar, against 83.14 a dollar on Wednesday. It touched an intra-day low of 83.22 a dollar. The previous all-time closing low was 83.15, on August 17 this year.

"Weakness in equity markets, a rising US Dollar index and slump in Chinese external trade are all weighing on the sentiments. Over the near term, we could see USDINR cross the current all-time high of 83.29 [intra-day] and head higher towards 83.60/80 levels. Therefore, we expect a broad range of 82.80 and 83.60 over the near term," Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

While domestic fundamentals have stayed strong, external factors continue to pressure the Indian currency. The rupee has depreciated by 0.5 per cent in the first week of September, while the local currency depreciated by 0.6 per cent in August.

In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.25 per cent. It depreciated by 7.8 per cent in the previous financial year, FY22. In the current calendar year, the rupee has depreciated by 0.6 per cent, while it depreciated by more than 10 per cent in the previous year, 2022.

Market participants speculate that the Indian unit might hit the psychologically crucial level of Rs 84 a dollar due to a continuous rise in the dollar index and weakening of Asian currencies. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India might not intervene in the market as much in order to maintain a balance between exporters' and importers' interests, dealers said.

"The rupee is definitely going to touch the 84 level, but gradually because the Reserve Bank of India will be there in the market," a dealer at a state-owned bank said. "The Reserve Bank of India was there today (Thursday); that’s why it didn’t touch 84, otherwise it would have closed near the 84 a dollar level," he added.

However, another section of the market believes that the local currency might top out at the current levels.

"We expect that the USDINR pair should top out near 83.20-25 levels again as domestic fundamentals are still better off, and the Reserve Bank of India can start rescue operations to make the 'U-turn'. Broadly, we believe that the fair value of the rupee is near 82.00 to 82.20 and it could start moving towards the same very soon," Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex, said.
First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

