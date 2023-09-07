Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

Markets gain for a fourth consecutive day; Sensex ends 385 points higher

The Sensex increased by 385 points, or 0.6 per cent, to close at 66,266, its highest since 9 August

Indian market, markets

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The benchmark Sensex and the Nifty on Thursday rose for a fourth consecutive day, led by gains in banking stocks and engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T). After trading flat for most of the day, the benchmark indices experienced a sharp rise in the final hours of trading, owing to a 4 per cent increase in shares of L&T. This surge followed a report that the company had secured a Rs 24,000-crore contract from Saudi Aramco.

The Sensex increased by 385 points, or 0.6 per cent, to close at 66,266, its highest since 9 August. The Nifty climbed 116 points, or 0.6 per cent, to finish at 19,727, its highest since 1 August.

The Sensex is now 2.6 per cent below its all-time high of 67,619, reached on 20 July, while the Nifty is only 1.3 per cent below its own all-time high of 19,992, also achieved on 20 July. The broader markets, however, have already set new lifetime highs. The BSE 200, BSE 500, BSE Midcap, BSE Smallcap, Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 reached their all-time highs on Thursday. The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies also set a fresh record, hitting Rs 319 trillion ($3.8 trillion).

Shares of L&T increased 4.3 per cent to close at Rs 2,847, giving the company a valuation of Rs 4 trillion. The stock contributed 124 points to the Sensex's gains. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India made up the remainder of the gains. IT giant Infosys and FMCG leader ITC dampened the performance.

"The domestic market initially opened with lacklustre performance, influenced by weak international signals. However, as the day advanced, a fall in US bond yields and crude oil prices injected some optimism into the market. This positive sentiment was most evident in banking stocks," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Sensex soars 274 pts, Nifty near 19,400 as Bajaj Fin leaps 7%, Hero Moto 5%

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex rallies 502 pts, ends above 66K; Nifty near 19,600; IT stocks sizzle

Indian equity market 'like no other': HSBC Global Research report

L&T joins Rs 4-trillion market cap club; stock gains 4% to hit new high

Tiger Logistics wins order from Bharat Earth Movers; stock leaps 9%

J&K Bank hits highest level since August 2015; stock zooms 47% in 1 month

Responsive Industries hits record high on order win from Indian Railways

Topics : Markets Sensex Nifty Indian market stock market trading stock market rally

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon