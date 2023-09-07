Markets gain for a fourth consecutive day; Sensex ends 385 points higher

The benchmark Sensex and the Nifty on Thursday rose for a fourth consecutive day, led by gains in banking stocks and engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T). After trading flat for most of the day, the benchmark indices experienced a sharp rise in the final hours of trading, owing to a 4 per cent increase in shares of L&T. This surge followed a report that the company had secured a Rs 24,000-crore contract from Saudi Aramco.

The Sensex increased by 385 points, or 0.6 per cent, to close at 66,266, its highest since 9 August. The Nifty climbed 116 points, or 0.6 per cent, to finish at 19,727, its highest since 1 August.

The Sensex is now 2.6 per cent below its all-time high of 67,619, reached on 20 July, while the Nifty is only 1.3 per cent below its own all-time high of 19,992, also achieved on 20 July. The broader markets, however, have already set new lifetime highs. The BSE 200, BSE 500, BSE Midcap, BSE Smallcap, Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 reached their all-time highs on Thursday. The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies also set a fresh record, hitting Rs 319 trillion ($3.8 trillion).

Shares of L&T increased 4.3 per cent to close at Rs 2,847, giving the company a valuation of Rs 4 trillion. The stock contributed 124 points to the Sensex's gains. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India made up the remainder of the gains. IT giant Infosys and FMCG leader ITC dampened the performance.

"The domestic market initially opened with lacklustre performance, influenced by weak international signals. However, as the day advanced, a fall in US bond yields and crude oil prices injected some optimism into the market. This positive sentiment was most evident in banking stocks," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.