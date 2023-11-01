Rupee hits fresh closing low of Rs. 83.29 per Dollar as dollar index rise

The Indian rupee hit a fresh closing low of 83.29 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to the rise in the dollar index ahead of the US Federal Reserve outcome scheduled after market hours, dealers said. Additionally, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices led to foreign outflows, which further weighed on the local currency.

The previous all-time closing low for the rupee was 83.28 a dollar on October 16. The Indian currency settled at 83.26 per cent on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose to 106.87 on Wednesday, against 106.02 on Tuesday.

Market participants speculated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the foreign exchange market to protect the rupee from weakening further.

"The RBI was there in the market, and they are present every day," Anindya Banerjee, vice-president -- Currency Derivatives and Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities, said. "They could have sold around $50 million," said Banerjee.

The local currency depreciated by 0.3 per cent in October. It had depreciated by 1.2 per cent between July and September.

In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.33 per cent, whereas, in the current calendar year, it has depreciated by 0.66 per cent so far.

On the other hand, it witnessed 0.2 per cent appreciation in the first quarter. Moreover, it appreciated by 0.16 per cent in the first six months of the current calendar year on the back of robust foreign inflows.

Dealers expect that the 83.60-a-dollar mark will be the next stop if the rupee breaches the 83.30 per dollar mark.

"The RBI faces a poignant situation as its foreign exchange reserves decline to $583.53 billion at the end of 20th October, while it has been intervening in the market to prevent the rupee's decline below 83.2950, its lowest level. The rupee is plagued with dollar outflows from FPIs, oil companies, importers and ECB redemptions," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Also Read Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments Advance-decline ratio skids to 1.02 in October as FPIs step up selloff Rupee falls 9 paise to close at all-time low of 83.33 against US dollar Investors kick off November on caution ahead of US Federal reserve policy Balu Forge zooms 18%, nears record high on robust Sept quarter results Vodafone Idea up 12%, hits 21-month high on hopes of equity infusion by Dec

Meanwhile, the US rate-setting panel is expected to keep the interest rates unchanged. According to the CME FedWatch tool, 97 per cent of traders expect the US Federal Reserve to keep the rates unchanged, whereas around 3 per cent of traders expect a 25 basis points hike.