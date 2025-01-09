Business Standard

Rupee hedging costs in Indian assets highest since 2022 on bearish bets

Dollar-rupee three-month offshore forward points, the cost of locking in forward dollar purchases, are hovering near the highest since November 2022 reached last week

The rupee is likely to weaken to 86.8 per dollar this quarter, according to MUFG | (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

By Malavika Kaur Makol and Bhaskar Dutta
 
The cost to hedge foreign-exchange risk in Indian assets rose to the highest in more than two years as bets mount that authorities are easing their iron grip on the rupee. 
 
Dollar-rupee three-month offshore forward points, the cost of locking in forward dollar purchases, are hovering near the highest since November 2022 reached last week. 
 
The rise in the NDF points looks to be a combination of increased hedging demand by foreign investors and broad dollar demand, said Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. in Singapore. Expectations are still high for continued weakness in the Indian rupee, he added. 
Chart
 

The Indian rupee has plumbed record lows in recent weeks and is expected to extend losses on the back of a stronger dollar. That’s spurred speculation about the Reserve Bank of India loosening its tight grip on the currency, compared to just a few weeks ago when its focus remained on squeezing volatility.
 
Emerging-market currencies have come under pressure on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump’s potential tariffs and tax cuts will fan inflation and prompt the Federal Reserve to slow interest-rate cuts.
 
The rupee is likely to weaken to 86.8 per dollar this quarter, according to MUFG, while Citigroup Inc. sees it falling to 86.35. The currency fell 0.2 per cent to a new record closing low of 85.8550 per dollar on Wednesday. 
 
Slowing economic growth and foreign outflows from stocks have also weighed on the currency. A falling rupee and higher hedging costs mean lower returns on rupee bonds, which were one of Asia’s top performers last year. 
 
The FX-hedged annualized return on the 10-year bond held steady through the first half of 2024. Then, it plunged sharply in December as rising forward points drove up foreign investors’ hedging costs, Morgan Stanley analysts Nimish M. Prabhune and Gek Teng Khoo wrote in a note. 
 

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

