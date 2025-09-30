Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee opens higher, easing from record closing lows; opens at 88.69/$

Rupee opens higher, easing from record closing lows; opens at 88.69/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened six paise higher at 88.69 on Tuesday against the greenback

money, financial, cash, rupee

money, financial, cash, rupee

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee gained on Tuesday, a day after closing at a record low, as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) continued deliberations on its key interest rate decision.
 
The domestic currency opened six paise higher at 88.69 on Tuesday against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 3.62 per cent so far this year, while it hit an all-time low of 88.79 last week. 
 
The Indian rupee is likely to open flat today after hitting a new closing low on Monday, though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention capped losses at 88.80, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
 
   
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remain net sellers, pressuring equities, while the absence of progress on the Indo-US trade treaty has kept markets cautious ahead of the RBI policy outcome tomorrow, Bhansali said.  

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Jinkushal Industries IPO booked 65x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee reverses early gains to close lower; ends at 88.75/$

Kotak Securities on crude oil prices

Crude oil prices to not stay low for long; Kotak maintains $70/bbl target

Image

Underweight on India relative to other EMs, earnings revival key: UBS

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart gets new 'buy' from JM Financial; stock to see 21% upside

 
The MPC is expected to maintain the status quo at its October meeting, scheduled for September 29-October 1, according to a Business Standard poll. The domestic rate-setting panel kept the repo rate unchanged in August, following a 50-basis-point (bp) cut in June. Earlier, the panel had reduced the rate by 25 bps each in February and April after holding it steady for 11 consecutive meetings.  
 
Some inflows from WeWork anchor investors and Nifty rebalancing could lift the rupee towards 88.60, but heavy dollar demand continues to absorb dips, Bhansali said. "Importers are advised to buy on declines, while exporters may wait before selling forward."
 
Meanwhile, government bond yields rose on Monday due to the Centre’s increased borrowings through the 10-year bond in the October-March borrowing plan. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.55 per cent. 
 
Meanwhile, the dollar index was stable at 98.03 levels as traders reacted to concerns about a possible US government shutdown from October 1. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.09 per cent at 97.96.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza. Brent crude price was down 0.79 per cent at 67.43 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.79 per cent at 62.95 per barrel, as of 9:05 AM IST.  
 

More From This Section

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 177 points in pre-open; Nifty50 near 24,700-mark

FMCG

September quarter set for GST hiccups, analysts back HUL, Britannia, Marico

Tata Motors share price

Brokerages mixed on Tata Motors post analyst meet; key takeaways here

markets

Defence, PSBs, auto, & metal indices outpace Nifty50 in CY25; what's next?

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 30: IRFC, Tata Steel, M&M, JSW Steel, BEL

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil Commodity Exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon