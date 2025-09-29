Monday, September 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indian Rupee reverses early gains to close lower; ends at 88.75/$

Indian Rupee reverses early gains to close lower; ends at 88.75/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed four paise lower at 88.75 on Monday against the greenback, according to Bloomberg

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee reversed early gains to end weaker on Monday as Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins their meeting.
 
The domestic currency closed four paise lower at 88.75 on Monday against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 3.67 per cent so far this year, while it hit an all-time low of 88.79 last week. 
 
The rupee has come under pressure due to reduced RBI intervention, global dollar strength, and steep visa fee hikes, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
 
Continued capital outflows and geopolitical developments are expected to keep the currency under pressure, he said. The upcoming RBI policy meeting on 1 October is likely to influence both the rupee and government bond movements, he said.  
 

Also Read

Kotak Securities on crude oil prices

Crude oil prices to not stay low for long; Kotak maintains $70/bbl target

Image

Underweight on India relative to other EMs, earnings revival key: UBS

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart gets new 'buy' from JM Financial; stock to see 21% upside

Oil india

Oil India shares rise 3% on natural gas discovery in Andaman

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee advances as focus shifts to MPC meet; opens higher at 88.66/$

 
 
The premiums for rupee were steady with near term falling to 2 per cent while 1 year fell to 2.32 per cent, Bhansali said. "The range for rupee tomorrow is expected at 88.50 to 89.00."
  The MPC is expected to maintain the status quo at its October meeting, scheduled for September 29-October 1, according to a Business Standard poll. The domestic rate-setting panel kept the repo rate unchanged in August, following a 50-basis-point (bp) cut in June. Earlier, the panel had reduced the rate by 25 bps each in February and April after holding it steady for 11 consecutive meetings.  
 
Meanwhile, the Dollar index fell after posting two consecutive weeks of gains, with investors' focus now on the non-farm payrolls data later this week. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.19 per cent at 97.96.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell over 1 per cent amid reports that Opec+ considered a larger November supply hike. Brent crude price was down 1.41 per cent at 69.14 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 1.66 per cent at 64.63 per barrel, as of 3:35 PM IST. 
 

More From This Section

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty flat; oil & gas, PSB stocks gain

bull markets, markets

Has the GST reform-led stock market rally turned into a bull trap?

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Usha Martin surges 5%, hits new high; Axis Securities sees more upside

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

NFO alert! Motilal Oswal MF launches Consumption Fund; check details here

stock market trading

Aurionpro Solutions shares rise 3% as firm secures major PSU bank deal

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent oil Commodity Exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon