Rupee poised to rally amid positive sentiment from India-US trade deal

Rupee poised to rally amid positive sentiment from India-US trade deal

The Indian rupee is expected to rally sharply following the India-US trade deal, which is set to attract foreign investment into Indian assets and boost performance

Rupee

The trade deal is expected to encourage a return of foreign capital after record equity outflows in 2025

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee is set to rally sharply at open on Tuesday, supported by expectations that the US-India trade deal will draw ‍foreign investors back to Indian ​assets and alleviate hedging activity-related pressure.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 90.15-90.25 range versus the US dollar, having settled at 91.5125 on Monday.

The deal, announced by US President Donald Trump on social media following a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, effectively dismantles a punitive tariff regime that had seen duties on Indian goods ​exports climb to 50 per cent, the highest in Asia.

By removing penalties linked to India's purchase of Russian energy and slashing reciprocal tariffs to 18 per cent, the agreement is expected to encourage a return of foreign capital after record equity outflows in 2025 left the rupee under sustained pressure.

 

"The trade deal removes a chunk of policy and tariff uncertainty that had been weighing on Indian assets, opening the door for a near-term bounce in the rupee and equities via sentiment and foreign flows," said Marc Velan, head of investments at Lucerne Asset Management in Singapore.

The rupee was the worst-performing Asian currency in 2025, down nearly 5 per cent for the year and more than 2 per cent last month.

"The INR's recent weakness has been driven by tepid portfolio inflows. The trade deal does offer medium-term positives for India through improved export competitiveness ‌and reduced tariff uncertainty," MUFG Bank said in ​a note.

The trade deal is expected to break a self-reinforcing cycle of hedging that has weighed on the rupee. Importers, bracing for prolonged currency weakness, had stepped up dollar purchases in the forward market, while exporters were reluctant to hedge, creating a demand-supply mismatch.

A ‍senior treasury official at a private-sector bank said the removal of the tariff overhang could shift what had become a "psychological issue" for the currency.

With rupee depreciation expectations likely ‍to ‌cool, the imbalance ​between importer and exporter hedging is expected to narrow, ‍helping set in motion a more virtuous cycle that will help rupee, he said.

A moderation ‍in ‍corporate hedging is expected ‌to coincide with a pullback in speculative bets against the rupee. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

